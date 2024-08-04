Muturi says relationship with President Ruto was cordial

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 4 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary nominee Justin Muturi has refuted claims he didn’t have a cordial working relationship with President William Ruto as the government’s principal legal adviser.

A local daily had reported that President Ruto does not consult him, despite being the State’s chief adviser.

Before his dismissal last month, Muturi served as the Attorney General before he was reappointed to the Public Service docket.

Responding to concerns raised by Minority Leader Junet Mohammed, the Former National Assembly Speaker scoffed at the reports saying it was out of context.

“Our media are innovative and how they innovate can cause the jitters’. The headline and the story were not in alignment. Inside the story, they said 99.5 percent of advice has been taken and implemented. It was not a correct story,” Muturi told the vetting committee.

Muturi poured cold water on the media reports saying he can defend his working relationship with President Ruto by tabling his exit report during his tenure.

“I could give an exit report on the 21-month tenure that I was in charge. That story was not correct because we give advisory to a lot of issues including international law and the county governments,”

“I can’t remember any advice that wasn’t implemented. I must stay I had an exciting period at the state law office,” he noted.

However, he noted that several ministries have failed to implement the Attorney General counsel by failing to adhere to the advice issued by state counsels designated in the dockets.

“The office of the Attorney General is signatory to every cabinet memo generated by every ministry and on some occasions, we have had to return many memos and I have had to issue circulars to the ministries,” he said.

