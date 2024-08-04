Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi says he is worth Sh801mn

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Aug 4-Public Service Cabinet Secretary nominee Justin Muturi says he is worth Sh 801 million up from his 761 million net worth when he assumed office as Attorney General in 2022.

Muturi disclosed the details before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments for vetting on Sunday.

He noted that his wealth has increased by Sh 40 Million attributed to evaluation of small properties in the village and proceeds of his farm.

If approved,he will replace the outgoing Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria at the helm of the docket.

