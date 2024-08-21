Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Mutua wants Kenyans working abroad to have accounts at home

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua is proposing that Kenyans working overseas should be compelled to have accounts in Kenya.

He stated that this will assist them save up for their retirement through the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

“The Ministry is proposing workers abroad to have to have accounts in Kenya in order to save for their retirement through the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) We are going to introduce this aspect of saving for our people working overseas so that when thing go wrong or their work contract ends they can come back home and benefit from their savings obtained from their employment,” he stated.

The government in May announced plans to send 250,000 Kenyans to work abroad annually as it looks to enhance the country’s remittances from abroad.

Speaking during a forum with employment agencies, Mutua promised to look into the issues raised with the prominent ones being changing the curriculum of study, holding of passports by agencies in Saudi Arabia.

The CS also promised to set up a hotline number to facilitate direct communication with him on issues concerning this industry and improvement of services.

Mutua who took over the labour docket assured that the Ministry will streamline the sector  to facilitate Kenyans looking for work abroad, especially through government-sponsored bilateral labour agreements (BLAs) with other nations.

“This is the beginning of a long relationship. I want to assure you as a ministry that we will streamline the system to make it work for our workers willing to work abroad. We will set up an effective system to facilitate our workers through the National Employment Authority,” he said.

He noted that the Ministry will be keen on licensing recruitment agencies through stringent vetting processes in order to root out illegal agencies exploiting innocent Kenyans planning to work abroad.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mutua urged the agencies to ensure they have active licenses given by the National Employment Authority (NEA) in order to operate.

He however warned the recruiting agencies against holding workers passports stating that it’s against the law.

“It is against the law to hold someone’s passport. You can only hold it while processing their travel documents, not holding them after they officially go to their work. That is against the law,” he stated.

The government recently operationalized a labour migration desk at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to ensure Kenyan migrant workers have complied with all the necessary pre departure procedures before exiting the country.

The desk will help in curbing irregular migration of persons and unethical recruitment practices.

About The Author

SIMON NDONGA

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury allocates Sh40bn to various state departments amid Finance Bill 2024 withdrawal

The Ministry of Education received Sh1.6 billion to support Free Primary Education for the third term, Sh14.1 billion was set aside for Free Day...

8 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto to launch Raila’s candidacy for AUC top post next Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 — President William Ruto is set to formally launch the candidacy of Azimio leader Raila Odinga for the African Union...

25 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Prisons Service and NYS Officers to receive salary raise from next month: PS Omollo

This adjustment is part of the ongoing implementation of recommendations from the reform taskforce led by former Chief Justice David Maraga

2 hours ago

County News

Empower and serve to launch Kenya’s first eco-village and social innovation hub

KAJIADO, Kenya, Aug 21 – Empower and Serve (Empserve), a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering young people and underserved communities through digital skills and...

3 hours ago

County News

Court suspends Mwangaza’s impeachment in urgent suit

Justice Bahati Mwamuye directed that the matter shall come up for mention on September 17 to confirm compliance and to take a priority date...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Foreign Office says Kenya’s governance structure unaltered under broad-based govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has assured that the newly reconstituted broad-based government will not alter the governance structure...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Prosecution seeks 14 days to detain 5 officers on duty implicated in Kware killer escape

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – The prosecution is seeking fourteen days to detain five Gigiri police officers on duty when the suspect in serial...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police seek more time to detain Nakuru serial killer

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 21 – A suspected serial killer believed to have murdered three women and a girl was presented before a Molo court...

7 hours ago