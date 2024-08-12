Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen affirms commitment in supporting youth-led projects

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Kipchumba Murkomen has reaffirmed his commitment to supporting youth-led projects that improve the lives of our youth and advance our country.

Murkomen on Monday announced that he will participate in supporting youth programs like the National Young Council (NYC) and National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) to improve youths’ lives and advance our country as the country celebrates the International Youth Day.

“On this International Youth Day, I reaffirm my commitment to supporting youth-led initiatives such as NYOTA (National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement), the National Youth Council, and others that aim to enhance the livelihoods of our young people and propel our nation to new heights,” Murkomen said.

Murkomen highlighted that this year’s festivities are in line with our BETA Agenda’s Digital Superhighway project, recognizing the critical role that young will play in determining Kenya’s digital destiny.

“Themed “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development,” this year’s celebrations align with the Digital Superhighway initiative under our BETA Agenda, acknowledging the crucial role of youth in shaping Kenya’s digital future,” He added.

Murkomen said that by emphasizing the areas of Climate Action, Agriculture, Health, Governance, and the Creative Industry, the youth will become knowledgeable, capable, and equipped to spearhead the country’s growth.

