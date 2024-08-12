Connect with us

Mudavadi urges youth to leverage on Meta’s features to earn revenue

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Prime Cabinet secretary Musalia Mudavadi has urged the youth to leverage on Meta’s features to earn revenue from short-form videos through advertising.

In a statement as Kenya joins in the International Youth Day celebrations, Mudavadi indicated that they are a majority of the country’s population and have great potential.

He encouraged them to unlock the Nation’s digital economy through their zeal in content creation.

He noted that following recent intervention by President William Ruto, Facebook owner Meta rolled out features to allow the young generation content creators to earn revenue from making short-form videos on its platform.

“Just a week ago, through the intervention of President William Ruto,  Facebook owner Meta rolled out features to allow Kenyan youths content creators on its platform to earn revenue from short-form videos through advertising, the social network,” he stated.

Mudavadi said the Kenyan youths are leading the charge in digital adoption and innovation offering them an opportunity to thrive in the content creation sector.

“As the world celebrates the International Youth Day today, I would like to join our young people in Kenya and across the globe in acknowledging the great future that lies ahead of them given their level of engagement with issues that affect their lives. Our young Kenya men and women have continuously demonstrated that they possess the potential of building a prosperous country given their keenness to the well being of their Nation,” said Mudavadi.

The Prime Cabinet secretary assured that the government is keen on rolling out digital hubs across the country as part of ensuring inclusion in transforming digital access into one of the huge avenues for job creation.

According to Mudavadi, young people can significantly improve the future of the global economy if their large numbers and enthusiasm are effectively harnessed.

