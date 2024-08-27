Mudavadi says MFA ‘razor-sharp’ focused on Raila’s AUC candidacy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 — Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has assured the Ministry’s commitment to ensure the sucess of Kenya’s campaign for Africa Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson.

Speaking during the official launch of Raila Odinga’s AUC candidacy on Tuesday, Mudavadi said a campaign strategy is in place assuring of the Government unwavering support to the candidate.

Mudavadi said Odinga embodies the ideals of a people-centered visionary leadership that the AUC needs.

“Over the past months, we have seen a relentless commitment to advance Kenya’s candidacy driven by Raila Odinga’s determination. He is a leader who has tirelessly championed the course of Africa’s unity, and progress,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi said highly experienced and knowledgeable individuals will lead campaigns to ensure a well-coordinated, targeted and result-oriented output.

He said Odinga’s candidacy is not only a nation’s mission but a continental as he will represent the Africa’s interests as well.

“To the African people, Kenya represents to you who will give the AU visibility and a deserving place in global discourse,” Mudavadi said.

He said the candidate will intensify his continental engagement by travelling far and wide to present himself to the leadership of African states led by Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’oei.

February 2025 vote

Odinga will be battling for the seat with several candidates from the region who are eying the seat including the Seychelles’ Vincent Meriton and Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

The African Union unanimously adopted the right of the Eastern Africa region to produce the next Chairperson of the African Union Commission on March 25.

The AU will apply the principle of inter-regional rotation in the election slated for February 2025, giving a chance to fourteen States in the Eastern bloc to produce the Commission Chairperson.

Kenya is hoping to build momentum to the Februarry 2025 voting by securing endorsements from a majority of the States withing the Eastern region bloc.

Nairobi has so far bagged several endorsements including from Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan and Ghana.

