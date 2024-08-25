Connect with us

Mudavadi pushes for youth jobs, agriculture growth at TICAD-9 summit

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has pushed for “employment opportunities for the growing youth population in Africa.”

Mudavadi who is attending the ninth Tokyo International Conference on Africa Development (TICAD-9) ministerial meeting in Japan said this will advance “agricultural development, foster trade, and drive digital transformation—areas crucial for promoting inclusive and sustainable growth.”

“These priorities align with the United Nations’ commitment to “leave no one behind” and reflect our shared aspiration for African solutions to Africa’s challenges,” he said.

The Foreign Cabinet Secretary proposed the integration of funding and technology in agriculture to enhance the sector’s resilience to climate change.

He further called for a re-evaluation of the global financial architecture and advocated for strengthened collaboration between Africa and Japan under the TICAD framework.

“Together, we can build a more equitable and prosperous future for all,” he said.

Mudavadi is leading the Kenyan delegation participating in discussions and deliberations anchored on key themes of the TICAD-9 namely society, peace and stability, and the economy.

This year’s ministerial meeting gathers Foreign Ministers from African Union Member States and the Japanese delegation, along with representatives from TICAD co-organizers—the United Nations, UNDP, the World Bank, and the African Union Commission.

It also includes participants from international and regional organizations, the private sector, and civil society groups from both Japan and Africa.

