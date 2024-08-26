Connect with us

Mudavadi proposes integration of funding and technology in agriculture to enhance climate change resilience

Mudavadi emphasized the urgent need to address the challenges face by youth and women in the African Continent.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya, Aug 26 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has recommended the integration of funding and technology in agriculture to enhance the sector’s resilience to climate change.

Speaking during the Tokyo Investment Conference for African Development (TICAD-9) Ministerial Meeting Plenary Session, Mudavadi emphasized the urgent need to address the challenges face by youth and women in the African Continent.

Mudavadi who doubles up as Foreign Affairs CS highlighted the pressing need to prioritise employment opportunities for the growing youth population and advance agricultural development.

“I proposed the integration of funding and technology in agriculture to enhance the sector’s resilience to climate change and stressed the importance of addressing the issues faced by youth and women from a South-South cooperation perspective,” he said.

He also emphasized the need to foster trade and drive digital transformation—areas he said are crucial for promoting inclusive and sustainable growth.

The PCS underscored the importance of incorporating African concerns and challenges into the global agenda.

“These priorities align with the United Nations’ commitment to “leave no one behind” and reflect our shared aspiration for African solutions to Africa’s challenges,” he said.

Further, Mudavadi reiterated the need for a re-evaluation of the global financial architecture and advocated for strengthened collaboration between Africa and Japan under the TICAD framework.

 “Together, we can build a more equitable and prosperous future for all,” he said.

The 2024 Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting which ended on August 25, was attended by Ministers and the delegation of Japan and African Union Member States , together with representatives of TICAD Co-organizers- the United Nations (UN) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Other participants were the World Bank and the African Union Commission (AUC), as well as international and regional organizations, the private sector and civil society organizations from Japan and Africa. 2.

