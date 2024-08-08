Connect with us

Dorcas Oduor/FILE/Judiciary

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs Committee to Vet Nominees for EAC Affairs and Attorney General Friday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 8 – The National Assembly Committee on Appointments is set to reconvene Friday to vet Beatrice Askul, nominee for EAC Affairs and Regional Development, and Dorcas Oduor, nominee for Attorney General.

President William Ruto nominated the duo last week in a statement signed by Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei days after the initial nomination of 19 others who have since been appointed after vetting.

One of the nominees Stella Lang’at who had been named to the Gender ministry did not pass the vetting test.

The vetting committee, chaired by Moses Wetangula, will assess the suitability of the two remaining nominees and present a report to the National Assembly, either declining or approving their nominations.

Beatrice Askul, a long-time ally of opposition leader Raila Odinga, played a key role in Odinga’s 2022 presidential campaign. She previously served as the CEC for Water, Irrigation, Agriculture, and Land Reclamation in the Turkana County Government. Askul has also held positions such as Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Rift Valley Water Services Board, Director of the Rift Valley Water Services Board, and Project Officer for AMREF Kenya Turkana Project.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Sciences (Social Work) from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) and is pursuing a Master’s degree in Governance and Ethics.

Dorcas Oduor, set to replace former Attorney General Justin Muturi, is currently the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions. She is an advocate of the High Court and holds a Master of Arts in International Conflict Management, a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B), and a Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law. Oduor has previously served as Head of the Economic, International, and Emerging Crimes Departments at the ODPP, as well as Deputy Chief State Counsel and State Counsel in the Department of Public Prosecution at the then Office of the Attorney General.

