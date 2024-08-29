Connect with us

County News

Mombasa Cement CEO Hasmukh Patel dies after short illness

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 29 – Patel, the owner of Mombasa Cement, passed on while being rushed to a private hospital in Nyali.

Tudor MCA Samir Bhalo, who is also a close family member, confirmed the report.

“Today at around 1pm, we lost Mr Hasmukh Patel, the CEO of Mombasa Cement. He was just ill for about two days. He died on the way to hospital. We will update you on the funeral arrangements,” said Bhalo.

The body of the businesman has been moved to Pandya Memorial Hospital, Mombasa.

Patel was known for running several charity projects in Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties.

