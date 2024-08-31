MoH reports fourth Mpox case from trucker who fell ill in Gilgil

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 — The Ministry of Health has confirmed the fourth case of Monkeypox (Mpox) disease from a truck driver travelling from Mombasa to Rwanda.

Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni on Saturday said the patient fell ill on August 28 while passing through Gilgil’s Kikopey area and got admitted to Nakuru PGH Isolation Centre.

She said that Gilgil Sub-County Rapid Response Team (RRT) immediately dispatched a team to assess the case.

“The most recently confirmed case of MPOX is a truck driver who was traveling from Mombasa en route to Rwanda. He felt unwell on 28th August 2024 while passing through Gilgil (Kikopey area) and was unable to continue his journey,” Muthoni said.

The confirmation comes days after MoH reported the third case of a 30-year-old female with a history of travel to Uganda.

Public Health Director General Patrick Amoth, however, revealed that the patient, who was immediately isolated, was in stable condition and on the path to recovery.

Amoth assured that the ministry is conducting active surveillance for suspected cases in all counties across the country to control further spread of the disease transmitted through close contact with an infected person.

He stated that a second patient earlier diagnosed with Mpox in the country has fully recovered and has been subsequently discharged from hospital after treatment.

“Seventeen (17) contacts remain under close observation and this positive outcome demonstrates our effective response and management of the disease. Active surveillance for suspected cases is ongoing in the country to ensure the spread of the disease is controlled.” he said.

The first two cases of the Mpox disease were reported in Taita Taveta and Busia counties.

