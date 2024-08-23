MoH confirms second Mpox case, clears contacts to first case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 — The Ministry of Health has reported the second case of the Mpox disease at the Malaba One Stop Border Post-Busia County.

The ministry confirmed the diagnosis after extensive laboratory testing on an adult male truck driver, Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa announced on Friday.

“The Ministry wishes to inform the public of a second laboratory-confirmed case of the disease in the country; an adult male truck driver who presented to the Port Health screening desk at the Malaba One Stop Border Post- Busia County with salient symptoms of the disease and a history of travel to the epicenter of the outbreak in DRC,” Afya House declared.

MoH said health teams had isolated the patient for treatment at a health facility in Busia County.

The ministry noted that out of forty-two samples tested for Mpox since the detection of the first case, only two had turned positive.

It reiterated its assurance on the preparedness of health facilities to manage the disease, emphasizing case detections should not cause alarm.

The ministry also said it had enhanced surveillance for suspected cases across the region and the country.

Afya House said it will continue to monitor the situation and take necessary measures to safeguard the health and safety of Kenyans.

About The Author