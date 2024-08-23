Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Kenya-Uganda One-Stop Border Point in Busia/FILE

Capital Health

MoH confirms second Mpox case, clears contacts to first case

The ministry confirmed the diagnosis after extensive laboratory testing on an adult male truck driver, Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa announced on Friday.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 — The Ministry of Health has reported the second case of the Mpox disease at the Malaba One Stop Border Post-Busia County.

The ministry confirmed the diagnosis after extensive laboratory testing on an adult male truck driver, Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa announced on Friday.

“The Ministry wishes to inform the public of a second laboratory-confirmed case of the disease in the country; an adult male truck driver who presented to the Port Health screening desk at the Malaba One Stop Border Post- Busia County with salient symptoms of the disease and a history of travel to the epicenter of the outbreak in DRC,” Afya House declared.

MoH said health teams had isolated the patient for treatment at a health facility in Busia County.

The ministry noted that out of forty-two samples tested for Mpox since the detection of the first case, only two had turned positive.

It reiterated its assurance on the preparedness of health facilities to manage the disease, emphasizing case detections should not cause alarm.

The ministry also said it had enhanced surveillance for suspected cases across the region and the country.

Afya House said it will continue to monitor the situation and take necessary measures to safeguard the health and safety of Kenyans.

About The Author

Mercy Sowek

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

ANALYSIS

How does a disease spread from animals to humans? A lot has to do with people’s behaviour

The increasing wildlife trading of exotic animals worldwide, both legal and illegal, facilitates an ever-growing wild animal-human interaction. The reverse chain of events may...

1 day ago

World

Experts say mpox epidemic is low-risk in Europe despite new variant

HELSINKI, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) — Europe will probably see more imported cases of mpox caused by the Clade I virus currently circulating in Africa,...

5 days ago

Capital Health

WHO urges coordinated international response to Mpox

WHO Emergency Committee declared Mpox a global public health emergency following an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Mpox...

August 15, 2024

Capital Health

Mpox: what to watch out for, treatment and what to worry about

The rash symptom is a useful differentiator from other common viral illnesses. With mpox, the rash can be itchy and painful and quickly develops...

July 31, 2024

County News

Amagoro traders to benefit from a Sh50m modern market project

The market is intended to open up trade links due to its proximity to the border and support the region's economic growth, targeting small-scale...

July 27, 2024

County News

Busia administrator urges residents to name and shame criminals amid surging thefts

The ACC urged the bodaboda and public to embrace amultiagency approach by working closely with security teams.

July 27, 2024

County News

Busia court grants prosecution request to detain county security officials for defrauding German

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – The Busia High Court on Thursday granted the prosecution’s application to detain the Busia Officer Commanding Station, his deputy,...

March 1, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

22-old-woman arrested in Busia for impersonating GSU officer

The suspect was arraigned in Busia high court before magistrate Peter Olengo where she pleaded guilty to impersonation.

January 18, 2024