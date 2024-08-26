0 SHARES Share Tweet

New Delhi, Aug 26 – White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby recently emphasized the importance of any actions that could contribute to ending the conflict in Ukraine in a manner consistent with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s vision for a just peace.

This sentiment was echoed as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a historic visit to Ukraine, a move that has generated significant geopolitical interest.

PM Modi’s visit to Ukraine is seen as more than a symbolic gesture. His warm interactions with President Zelenskyy, including shared walks and visits to war memorials, send a clear message to both the global community and India’s long-time ally, Russia. The visit comes at a time when the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues with no clear resolution in sight, bringing hope to many who advocate for peace.

During the visit, PM Modi balanced India’s strong ties with Russia by reaffirming India’s stance on peace. “We have stayed away from the war with great conviction. This does not mean we were indifferent. We have taken a side, and we stand firmly for peace,” Modi stated while seated alongside Zelenskyy. This marked the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since bilateral relations were established in 1992.

Modi’s visit, which included discussions on deepening economic ties with Ukraine, was hailed by President Zelenskyy as both “very friendly” and “historic.” The Ukrainian leader also highlighted the importance of Modi’s presence, particularly as Ukraine seeks broader international support amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Kyiv has been working to gain international backing for peace talks while simultaneously reclaiming Russian-occupied territories. Modi’s visit is viewed as part of Ukraine’s efforts to engage non-Western nations in potential settlement talks with Moscow.

A joint statement from the Indian and Ukrainian leaders outlined their discussions on various bilateral and global issues. The two leaders witnessed the signing of four agreements, covering cooperation in agriculture, medical products, humanitarian assistance, and cultural exchange. They also expressed mutual interest in elevating bilateral relations to a strategic partnership.

Modi and Zelenskyy reaffirmed their commitment to international law, including respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty. The Indian Prime Minister reiterated India’s focus on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy, having participated in the Summit on Peace in Ukraine earlier this year.

The visit also included a poignant moment at the National Museum of History of Ukraine, where Modi paid tribute to the children who have lost their lives in the conflict. Modi expressed his sorrow and placed a toy in memory of the young victims, underscoring the human cost of the war.

The leaders discussed enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including trade, agriculture, defense, and technology. They also agreed to strengthen the Indian-Ukrainian Intergovernmental Commission to foster a future-oriented economic partnership.

Modi’s visit has been described as a calculated diplomatic move that highlights India’s neutral stance on the Ukraine war, while also generating new optimism in the face of ongoing challenges. As noted by geopolitical analysts, India’s pragmatic approach may influence other nations in their diplomatic strategies toward the conflict.

