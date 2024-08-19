Modi Congratulates New Thailand Prime Minister, Looks to Strengthen Ties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Aug 19 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Paetongtarn Shinawatra on her election as the Prime Minister of Thailand, expressing his best wishes for a successful tenure.

He also looked forward to strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations. “Congratulations @ingshin on your election as the Prime Minister of Thailand. Best wishes for a very successful tenure,” PM Modi posted on X.

“Look forward to working with you to further strengthen the bilateral ties between India and Thailand, which are based on the strong foundations of civilisational, cultural and people-to-people connect,” he added.

Earlier, Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn formally endorsed Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the country’s next prime minister.

Her appointment follows the ousting of her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin, by the Constitutional Court.

Paetongtarn, 37, is set to assemble her Cabinet in the coming weeks. She is the youngest child of billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra and the third member of her family to hold Thailand’s top job.

About The Author