Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Other significant debts include Sh14.62 million owed by State House, Sh10.53 million by Kenyatta National Hospital, and Sh6.79 million by the Presidency/Cremary House

NATIONAL NEWS

MoD, Administration Police top debtors as cash crisis cripples New KCC

Cooperatives Principal Secretary Patrick Kilemi listed the Ministry of Defence and Administration Police as the biggest debtors at Sh49.5 million and Sh32.4 million respectively.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 — Lawmarkers are now pushing for the New Kenya Co-operative Creameries (KCC) to reconsider supplying milk to government agencies that have failed to settle their debts.

This is after it emerged the milk processor is owed Sh184.3 million by various government ministries.

Cooperatives Principal Secretary Patrick Kilemi listed the Ministry of Defence and Administration Police as the biggest debtors at Sh49.5 million and Sh32.4 million respectively.

He made he revelation during an appearance before the National Assembly Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives on Thursday,

State House debt

Other significant debts include Sh14.62 million owed by State House, Sh10.53 million by Kenyatta National Hospital, and Sh6.79 million by the Presidency.

The Kenyatta National Hospital Private Wing and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital owe Sh4.45 million and Sh4.04 million respectively.

Additionally, the National Security Intelligence Service, the Office of the First Lady, and Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company owe Sh4 million, Sh3.07 million, and Sh2.27 million, respectively.

Other government agencies owe Sh52.24 million.

“New KCC is failing to meet it obligations because of supporting government agencies,” said PS Kilemi while urging the comittee to intervene.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The committee convened following a request for a statement by Runyejes MP Eric Muchangi regarding delayed payments to dairy and coffee farmers by various cooperatives in Embu County.

Committee Chairperson James Gakuya emphasized that New KCC, as a business, should not allow government entities that owe substantial amounts to hinder its operations, affecting the company’s ability to pay farmers.

“New KCC is in business, and no one compels you to keep supplying milk to government agencies that still owe you money. You cannot tell farmers that you can’t pay them because government bodies owe you,” said the Embakasi North MP .

PS Kilemi committed to the payment of monies owed to farmers by the end of the month acknowledging past delays in payments to dairy and coffee farmers.

The Cooperative Principal Secretary assured the House team that the situation has improved, with payments now up to date until June.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to implement police salary hikes in 3 phases: Interior ministry

The Ministry of Interior made the clarification after indicated a lumpsum increament effective July 1.

26 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PSC on the radar for retaining staff above 60 years

NAIROBI,Kenya Aug 23 – The Public Service Commission found itself in a tight spot following revelations that showed it defied its own directive by...

41 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DIG Lagat’s surprise inspections push station commanders to prioritize cleanliness

Unannounced visits by the newly-installed Deputy Inspector General Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat has inspired the new-found order in police stations in an effort...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Speaker Kingi gazettes Mwangaza’s impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21- Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has officially gazetted Senate’s resolution to impeach Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza. In the nortice, Kingi cited...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Methu proposes Gachagua, Kalonzo, Natembeya alliance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21- Nyandarua Senator John Methu has called on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to consider forming an alliance with Wiper leader Kalonzo...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Relief for Teaches as govt releases funds for 2nd phase of CBA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – The government has released Sh13.5 billion for the implementation of the   second phase of the Collective Bargaining Agreement starting...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mutua wants Kenyans working abroad to have accounts at home

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua is proposing that Kenyans working overseas should be compelled to have accounts in Kenya....

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury allocates Sh40bn to various state departments amid Finance Bill 2024 withdrawal

The Ministry of Education received Sh1.6 billion to support Free Primary Education for the third term, Sh14.1 billion was set aside for Free Day...

2 days ago