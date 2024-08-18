Ministry issues targeted flood warnings across China: China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Ministry of Water Resources on Saturday issued targeted warnings to some provincial regions as multiple regions are bracing for heavy rainfall in parts of North, South and Northwest China from Saturday to Monday.

Rising water levels are anticipated in rivers including the Haihe River, Dongting Lake, Pearl River, as well as coastal and parts of the Yili River Basin, with the possibility of potential flash floods exceeding warning levels.

On Saturday morning, the ministry issued notifications to the water resources departments of six provincial regions, including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and Guangdong provinces, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, and Hunan province, urging them to enhance monitoring, forecasting and early warning systems, ensure reservoir safety during the flood season, and bolster defenses against floods and debris flows in small to medium-sized rivers.

The ministry issued tailored warnings to five provincial regions, emphasizing the need for vigilant monitoring, timely alerts, and preparations for potential evacuations and safety measures based on real-time rainfall observations and forecasts.

By Saturday noon, the ministry initiated a Level-IV emergency response for flood control in Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, providing guidance to local authorities to ramp up efforts in preventing and responding to heavy rainfall effectively.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

About The Author