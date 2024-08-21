Connect with us

Nyandarua Senator John Methu, /COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

Methu proposes Gachagua, Kalonzo, Natembeya alliance

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21- Nyandarua Senator John Methu has called on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to consider forming an alliance with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Trans-Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, and other like-minded leaders.

Methu believes this move would help Gachagua solidify his support base and secure his future political career.

Senator Methu on Wednesday advised DP Gachagua to emulate President William Ruto’s approach of building a broad-based government by collaborating with opposition figures, regardless of their political affiliation or the strength of their parties

The legislator warned that the DP should soften his previous stance against working with opposing parties arguing that the move could potentially affect his current allies.

“I want to plead with you to dismantle the ‘traps’ we had placed against the opposition given that they[traps] could potentially capture our friends and use this opportunity to your advantage to make new acquaintances,” Senator Methu said.

“I advise you to use this opportunity to build new relationships by collaborating with smaller parties, including those led by Kalonzo Musyoka and George Natembeya, as well as individuals with a few MPs, regardless of their political strength.”

However, Methu advised Gachagua not to consider Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua, asserting that she has “no significant backing.”

Senator Methu was referencing Gachagua’s statement in February last year when he declared that he had set traps at State House to ensnare specific individuals, mainly the opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Gachagua had vowed to protect’ his boss and block any attempts by Odinga to be co-opted into the Kenya kwanza administration.

“Leave the job of guarding the President to me. If anyone tries to approach State House, I have set traps on every possible path they could take. There is no way they can get through. So, there’s nothing for you to worry about,” Gachagua said in february last year a statement he made repeatedly

In contrast, President Ruto in July this year reshuffled his cabinet, appointing four senior members from the ODM party—John Mbadi (National Treasury), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum), Hassan Joho (Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs), and Wycliffe Oparanya (Co-operatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development).

This decision has sparked discontent within the opposition, leading to Nark-Kenya’s announcement of its withdrawal from the Azimio Coalition, followed by DAP-Kenya’s similar move due to perceived betrayal.

Despite the backlash, President Ruto has defended his decision, describing it as a move that will “turbocharge” Kenya’s development.

On August 13, President Ruto urged leaders against his newly reconstituted broad-based government to join in uniting Kenyans.

The head of state who spoke during his three-day tour of Kisii region called on leaders opposed to his administration to shun personal interests and thoughts revolving around political formation and instead join in in bringing the country together.

“I am asking those leaders who are yet to turn around and believe that there is value in unity and working together as the people of Kenya that this is a greater calling than individualism,” he said.

He asserted that the time had come for all Kenyans to close political ranks and endeavor to achieve a common goal of developing the nation.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

