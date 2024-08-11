Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo sustained the call for accountability in a dialogue forum convened in Naivasha on Saturday even as government decried what it termed as misinformation/MCK

NATIONAL NEWS

Media leaders push for prosecution of rogue police officers as NPS decries misinformation

Omwoyo condemned attacks against journalists affirming the critical place of media in democracy and governance.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 — Media sector leaders have called for the prosecution of police officers who attacked journalists during the recent protests witnessed across the country.

Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo sustained the call for accountability in a dialogue forum convened in Naivasha on Saturday even as government decried what it termed as misinformation.

Omwoyo condemned attacks against journalists affirming the critical place of media in democracy and governance.

Speaking during the Government and Media Leaders Dialogue, Omwoyo said the press had recorded twenty-four recorded cases of police brutality against journalists.

“We have 24 cases recorded and reported of journalist attacks by police. We haven’t seen any prosecution as yet. Investigations are either ongoing or evidence gathering,” Omwoyo said.

“We need to stop branding the media as being anti-government while the media should also play its rightful role within the prescribed standards. The media industry pursues a common goal and we need to work together. There must be a framework of engagement between media and government in order to create impact based on our respective mandates.”

He said there is need of developing a mechanism for editors and government to constantly dialogue in order to improve relations.

He called for “common ground between government and media and not blame games as both need each other for the good of the country.”

Kenya Editors Guild President Zubeidah Kananu said editors will remain relentless in calling for an end to attacks and threats against journalists despite.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She protested the lack of substantial progess amid heightened violence against journalists.

“We nevertheless hope that appropriate action [will be] taken against those attacking journalists. At the same time, the media industry needs to align ethical conduct with the current times,” she said.

National Police Spokesperson Resilla Onyango defended the service decrying misinformation about law enforcement especially during riotous situations and relationship with the media.

“The relationship with the media is under the police service standing orders and is taken very seriously,” she stated.

“Police officers do not target the media and when this happens they have to be investigated by the Internal Affairs Unit and Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA).”

The spokesperson however assured of action for any violations.

“Nobody is above the law. Let us not vilify the entire police force when a few officers make mistakes.”

The forum came against the backdrop of attacks on journalists during the Gen-Z protests intensified as several journalists sustained injuries of varying magnitudes.

ODM leader Raila Oding on Saturday said their is need to uphold the rights to peaceful assembly, freedom of expression, and the protection of journalists’ rights which he descried as fundamental to Kenya’s democracy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“These actions are not only unacceptable but also a direct violation of the rights enshrined in our Constitution,” he said.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Jimi Wanjigi wanted by police over anti-government protests

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 8 – Police have launched a manhunt for businessman Jimi Wanjigi for allegedly sponsoring anti-government protests. On Thursday, police raided Wanjigi’s...

3 days ago
Ruto has been under pressure from the Gen Z who have been seeking accountability in what led him to dissolve his Cabinet on July 11, 2024 Ruto has been under pressure from the Gen Z who have been seeking accountability in what led him to dissolve his Cabinet on July 11, 2024

ANALYSIS

Push for President Ruto’s removal: 2 constitutional routes

There are only two legal routes to remove a president before the end of his or her term: on the grounds of incapacity (Article...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto rallies Kenyans to reject demos, warns Nane Nane planners against violence

Speaking in Embu on Wednesday, the Head of State warned the planners of Thursday's 'Nane Nane March' against violence.

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sing’Oei roots for firm regulation of protests on account of economic cost

Sing’Oei highlighted the destructive aftermath of anti-government protests, which significantly affected property and businesses, with the private sector bearing the brunt of the losses.

5 days ago

Top stories

Over 90 killed in Bangladesh anti-government clashes

Aug 5 – At least 90 people were killed in Bangladesh on Sunday, amid worsening clashes between police and anti-government protesters. The unrest comes...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja denies banning protests after court order, insists on clearance

The court ordered the Acting Inspector General of Police to circulate the order reversing the protest ban by Friday, July 19, and file evidence...

July 20, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

TIFA poll rates police response to protests as excessive

The pollster projected the sentiment on the use of excessive force by police at 75 per cent, against 17 per cent of the respondents...

July 18, 2024

County News

Kisumu businesses open as anti-government protest fades away

The reopening of businesses came amid indications of a statement by the opposition Azimio Coalition denouncing further protests in the country.

July 16, 2024