NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary nominee John Mbadi says raising taxes is not the solution to increasing revenue.

Appearing before the National Assembly appointments committee, Mbadi instead advocated for Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) capacity building to improve collection.

Despite being an opposition member and previously critical of President William Ruto’s tax strategies, Mbadi has pledged to drive change following his nomination to the cabinet by President Ruto.

