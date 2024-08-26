Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi. /CFM-FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

Mbadi changes tune on JSS teacher employment, says money available

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi now says there is money available to employ Junior Secondary School (JSS) teachers on permanent and pensionable terms.

In what appeared to be a U-turn from his previous statement where he stated that the exchequer has no money to employ the 20,000 teachers, Mbadi indicated that he was ill informed.

“Those who are saying there is money in the budget for JSS teachers are right. I am wrong and there is nothing with saying I am wrong,” he said.

Mbadi argued that he was pointing out to the existing cash crunch in the exchequer that would deny the teachers salaries for July to December.

He asserted that the conversion to permanent terms, set to be effected on January 2025, has already been budgeted for.

“What I should have made clear is that there is money in the budget for conversion of JSS teachers to permanent and pensionable from January 2025 and there is Sh22 billion available,” he noted.

“I actually implied that there would be no money to pay them from July to December but I should have been very clear that there is money in the budget from January.”
Mbadi further stated that the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has also been apprised of the changes.

The National Treasury also issued a statement on the issue.

“The Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning Hon John Mbadi assures Kenyans that funds have been allocated by the government to employ Junior Secondary School teachers on permanent and pensionable terms starting Jan 2025.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The CS also refuted circulating claims suggesting otherwise and apologized for any anxiety caused,” a post on X said.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Destructive hyena captured in Migori

MIGORI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Residents of Lichota-Suna West Sub County have thanked Kenya Wildlife Services for capturing a hyena that has been causing...

13 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyamira County students shine at Young Scientists Kenya 2024 Awards

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Students of Nyamira County Menyenya Secondary School, Bradford Nyangiri and Felix Makori have emerged the overall winners of the...

22 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KNUT directs teachers to report to work for third term as it withdraws strike notice

The union's Secretary General Collins Oyuu indicated that the remaining areas of concern for teachers were being addressed administratively.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Reprieve for KRA agents in proposed waiver on delayed remittances

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Agents mandated by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to collect taxes on its behalf are headed for a major...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt welcomes Anglican Church decision to fight illicit brews, drugs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – The Government has welcomed decision of the Anglican Church of Kenya to participate in the ongoing nationwide crackdown on...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC summons MP Didmus Baraza over Sh2mn bribery claim

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Baraza over a Sh2 million bribery...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KUPPET NGC endorses teachers strike set to kick off Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) says the teachers strike set to kick off tomorrow will...

19 hours ago
Ruto appears to offer a soft landing to the fired Cabinet Secretaries if Kuria and Owalo appointments are anything to go by Ruto appears to offer a soft landing to the fired Cabinet Secretaries if Kuria and Owalo appointments are anything to go by

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto to hold townhall meeting on funding model

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – President William Ruto is set to hold a town hall meeting with students at 7.00pm today at the Kenyatta...

19 hours ago