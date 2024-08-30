Masengeli urges senior officer to prioritize mental health

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Acting Inspector General of Police, Gilbert Masengeli has urged senior police officers to prioritise mental health.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the Higher Training Course (HTC) at the Kiganjo, Masengeli urged them to encourage those in need to seek medical assistance.

Additionally, Masengeli called on commanders to maintain the multi-agency strategy by working closely with other security agencies and the public.

The National Police Service (NPS) has stated that HTC is the highest-level promotional course offered within the service, aimed at equipping officers with advanced leadership and managerial skills.

A total of 120 officers, comprising 88 males and 29 females, began the 26-week course on February 29, 2024.

Tragically, the NPS suffered the loss of one cadet during the training period.

Masengeli emphasized the importance of applying the knowledge gained during the course to serve the nation effectively.

“HTC is designed to equip Chief Inspectors with leadership and managerial skills that will enable you to effectively undertake operational and administrative duties as middle-level managers,” he said.



Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police, Eliud Lagat, praised the officers for their endurance and commitment throughout the training.

Also in attendance were Peter Ndung’u, KPS Director of Logistics; Resila Onyango, NPS Spokesperson; David Mburukwa, Deputy Director of Operations at KPS; and Father JB Macharia, the college priest.

