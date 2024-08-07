Connect with us

Masengeli vowed firm police action on criminal elements and called for cooperation from members of the public/FILE/NPS

NATIONAL NEWS

Masengeli to outline security plan for ‘Nane Nane’ protest

Masengeli had in remarks while meeting regional recurity chiefs on Tuesday urged Kenyans planning to participate in Thursday’s Nane-Nane march to do so within the confines of the law.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 — Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli is Wednesday afternoon set to address a media conference over a planned ‘Nane Nane’ march on Thursday.

An invite from the National Police Service said the event will be held at Jogoo House.

He emphasised that security agencies are prepared to maintain peace across the country.

“Every Kenyan as per the law has the liberty to demonstrate, picket, and assemble as per the law. That one everyone is very much aware of. And where the privilege of one ends is where the other starts. We are governed by the Rome Statute and the Kenyan Constitution,” he said.

Masengeli vowed firm police action on criminal elements and called for cooperation from members of the public.

Innovative approaches

The Acting IG also encouraged the police to deploy innovative approaches in tackling emerging crimes such as cyber-crime, terrorism, violent extremism and banditry.

Thursday’s planned protest dubbed #NaneNanemarch will seek to demand transparency in governance.

The protest organizers have called for the resignation of leaders unable to fulfill their mandate.

Banners circulated on social media platforms listed a planned invasion of a key government facility among objectives on Thursday’s protest.

