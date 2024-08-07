Connect with us

Retired Chief Justice David Maraga/FILE

Maraga urges confidence building to bridge trust deficit in courts

Maraga cited the recent Afrobarometer data, which revealed a significant trust deficit in both the police and courts across the continent.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 — Former Chief Justice David Maraga has highlighted the need to rebuild trust in African judicial and police institutions noting an acute deficit.

Speaking on Wednesday during the third Stakeholders’ Convening of the Data for Governance Alliance underway in Nairobi, Maraga regretted the dwindling trust Africans including Kenyans have in the judiciary and the police yet they should ideally be the watchdog of human rights.

Maraga cited the recent Afrobarometer data, which revealed a significant trust deficit in both the police and courts across the continent. According to the report in Kenya, only 34 percent of citizens trust the police.

“The Afrobarometer data testifies to this. Trust in courts in some countries is as low as 28 per cent. This itself invites us to do more in confidence building so that citizens can turn to courts for justice,” he said.

“This means we must work as citizens to engage in appropriate and law-based approaches to building confidence and trust,” Maraga urged.

He called for a thorough introspection to determine the best ways to improve institutional relations with citizens, using the data as a starting point for these efforts.

Maraga outlined several challenges hindering the effectiveness of transitional justice in Africa, including impunity, political interference, limited resources, lack of political will, weak legal systems, inadequate victim participation, and social and cultural challenges.

The grim outlook on the police as presented by the Afrobarometer study presents a contrast to post-2010 institutional reforms that transformed the police from a force to a service while enhancing the independence of the Judiciary.

Despite the progressive Constitution, the Judiciary has been accussed of corruption involving judges and judicial officers.

