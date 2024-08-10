Man murders wife, hangs himself

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 — Police in Nandi are investigating an incident where a man murdered his wife before committing suicide.

According to the police, the woman identified as Ivyine had been brutally attacked with a panga, resulting in her head being severed.

“Police visited the scene and established that Ivyine Cheptoo had been murdered by her husband in their bedroom in a two room house by chopping off her head using a panga and found lying on the floor in a pool of blood,” a police report read in part.

Her lifeless body was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor of their bedroom. The murder weapon, a bloodstained panga, was recovered from the scene.

It however remained unclear what could have led to the incident, with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Chesumei piecing evidence to establish the circumstances of the incident.

In a separate event, police are investigating a suicide case in Manga sub-county, Gianche village.

The deceased, Jared Onkoba Nyaberi, aged 42, was found dandling from a rope tied on the rafter inside his house.

Police moved the body to a funeral home awaiting an autopsy.

