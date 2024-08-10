Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Crime Scene tape.

County News

Man murders wife, hangs himself

According to the police, the woman identified as Ivyine had been brutally attacked with a panga, resulting in her head being severed.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 Police in Nandi are investigating an incident where a man murdered his wife before committing suicide.

According to the police, the woman identified as Ivyine had been brutally attacked with a panga, resulting in her head being severed.

“Police visited the scene and established that Ivyine Cheptoo had been murdered by her husband in their bedroom in a two room house by chopping off her head using a panga and found lying on the floor in a pool of blood,” a police report read in part.

Her lifeless body was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor of their bedroom. The murder weapon, a bloodstained panga, was recovered from the scene.

It however remained unclear what could have led to the incident, with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Chesumei piecing evidence to establish the circumstances of the incident.

In a separate event, police are investigating a suicide case in Manga sub-county, Gianche village.

The deceased, Jared Onkoba Nyaberi, aged 42, was found dandling from a rope tied on the rafter inside his house.

Police moved the body to a funeral home awaiting an autopsy. 

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

crime

Police seek clues amid mystery of lifeless body along Ngong Road

Police found an unstained knife and a crutch next to the body of the victim which had no visible injuries.

3 days ago

Featured

(VIDEO) Evidence recovered from the serial killer prime suspect in the Mukuru quarry murders

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

July 15, 2024

County News

4 youths killed in a chaotic funeral procession marred with phone snatching

The boda boda-led procession escorting the body of a colleague killed during a protest in Kisumu's Kibuye Market was accused of harassing traders and...

July 5, 2024

County News

Police in search for Kericho man who chopped wife’s ears over ‘disobedience’

The incident reported in Sigowet-Soin, Kericho County, followed a heated exchange between the two.

May 9, 2024

County News

Busia court grants prosecution request to detain county security officials for defrauding German

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – The Busia High Court on Thursday granted the prosecution’s application to detain the Busia Officer Commanding Station, his deputy,...

March 1, 2024

County News

GSU officer in violent robbery detained after being rescued from a mob

The officers on patrol established that the suspect had robbed a smart phone from a Kisii University student, and recovered the phone in question...

February 7, 2024

Top stories

3 suspects arrested as police burst mobile phone racket in Nyeri, 400 gadgets seized

The series of events that led to this major breakthrough began with the arrest of two men, John Kariuki and James Thuita, who were...

November 4, 2023

Top stories

2 Robbery with Violence Suspects Arrested in Vihiga County After Two Months on the Run

Philip Kitwa and Kennedy Arunga are now in custody following a forensic-led investigation conducted by Western Region crime researchers, according to police.

November 4, 2023