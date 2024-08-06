Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala/FILE

Top stories

Malala’s Bid to Stop Hassan Omar’s Appointment as UDA Secretary General Dismissed

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 6 – Cleophas Malala, recently ousted as UDA Party Secretary General, has faced another setback as the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) dismissed his application to prevent Senator Hassan Omar from taking over the post.

Malala was removed from his position during a National Executive Committee meeting presided over by National Chairperson Cecil Mbarire after weeks of political wrangling, during which Malala was accused of undermining the party.

On Tuesday, PPDT Chairman Desma Nungo refused to grant Malala’s request to bar Omar from assuming office pending the hearing of Malala’s application challenging his removal. Although Nungo acknowledged the urgency of the application, he scheduled the matter for mention on August 13 for further directions.

Malala has sued Party Chairperson Mbarire, the UDA Party, and named Omar as an interested party. This legal setback occurred just hours after the Registrar of Political Parties acknowledged Malala’s ouster and replaced him with Omar in an acting capacity, as directed by the party’s National Executive Committee.

The Committee instructed the National Elections Board to make necessary adjustments and proceed with the first phase of grassroots elections in other counties. “The Party will be implementing a raft of governing and administrative measures to accelerate its agenda and set forth a distinctive path of inclusive, participative, and consultative organization,” added the statement.

Malala was removed despite having sought a court order to block the move. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, in an interview on vernacular radio stations on Sunday, expressed his displeasure at not being consulted about Malala’s ouster. “Malala was kicked out at 5 am from the ruling party. I was not called to that meeting that decided to remove him from his seat,” Gachagua said.

“My aides were the ones informing me that the meeting was held at 5 am and the decision made. This should not be happening because this is the ruling party,” he added. Gachagua emphasized that such issues should be handled with respect and decorum, especially considering UDA’s status as the ruling party.

“Let us have some respect and decorum because such issues will just bring more battles in the country. We already have people battling against the Presidency, others from GenZ, the finance bill, and now we want to bring battles into the party. Let us calm down and refrain from instigating more battles because we already have a lot of them.”

He urged President William Ruto to unite all warring parties, including himself, the party, and other leaders, for the development of the nation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Registrar of Parties confirms appointment of interim UDA SG

ORPP directed the party to hold elections within the next six months to have substantive officeholders.

7 hours ago

Kenya

UDA Founding Members Association, staff cheer Malala’s ouster

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Cleophas Malala’s ouster as United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General on Friday sparked excitement among a faction of members who...

4 days ago

Kenya

Ruto demands end to UDA wrangles to restore national unity

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – President William Ruto has called for an end to leadership wrangles within the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA). Speaking...

4 days ago

Top stories

Malala ousted as UDA Secretary General after party wrangles

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Cleophas Malala has been ousted as United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General following weeks of intense wrangles in the...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) I am not interested in joining Ruto’s goverment – Kalonzo

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

July 25, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) Nimeunda serikali ya wakenya wote – Ruto

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

July 25, 2024

Kenya

(VIDEO) Ruto: Ford Foundation must stop sponsoring violence in Kenya or they leave

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

July 15, 2024

Kenya

(VIDEO) President Ruto dismisses his entire Cabinet including AG Muturi

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

July 11, 2024