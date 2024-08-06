Malala’s Bid to Stop Hassan Omar’s Appointment as UDA Secretary General Dismissed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 6 – Cleophas Malala, recently ousted as UDA Party Secretary General, has faced another setback as the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) dismissed his application to prevent Senator Hassan Omar from taking over the post.

Malala was removed from his position during a National Executive Committee meeting presided over by National Chairperson Cecil Mbarire after weeks of political wrangling, during which Malala was accused of undermining the party.

On Tuesday, PPDT Chairman Desma Nungo refused to grant Malala’s request to bar Omar from assuming office pending the hearing of Malala’s application challenging his removal. Although Nungo acknowledged the urgency of the application, he scheduled the matter for mention on August 13 for further directions.

Malala has sued Party Chairperson Mbarire, the UDA Party, and named Omar as an interested party. This legal setback occurred just hours after the Registrar of Political Parties acknowledged Malala’s ouster and replaced him with Omar in an acting capacity, as directed by the party’s National Executive Committee.

The Committee instructed the National Elections Board to make necessary adjustments and proceed with the first phase of grassroots elections in other counties. “The Party will be implementing a raft of governing and administrative measures to accelerate its agenda and set forth a distinctive path of inclusive, participative, and consultative organization,” added the statement.

Malala was removed despite having sought a court order to block the move. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, in an interview on vernacular radio stations on Sunday, expressed his displeasure at not being consulted about Malala’s ouster. “Malala was kicked out at 5 am from the ruling party. I was not called to that meeting that decided to remove him from his seat,” Gachagua said.

“My aides were the ones informing me that the meeting was held at 5 am and the decision made. This should not be happening because this is the ruling party,” he added. Gachagua emphasized that such issues should be handled with respect and decorum, especially considering UDA’s status as the ruling party.

“Let us have some respect and decorum because such issues will just bring more battles in the country. We already have people battling against the Presidency, others from GenZ, the finance bill, and now we want to bring battles into the party. Let us calm down and refrain from instigating more battles because we already have a lot of them.”

He urged President William Ruto to unite all warring parties, including himself, the party, and other leaders, for the development of the nation.

