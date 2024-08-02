Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Cleophas Malala/FILE

Top stories

Malala kicked out as UDA Secretary General after party wrangles

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Cleophas Malala has been ousted as United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General following weeks of intense wrangles in the party.

Malala was kicked out of the position during a National Executive Council meeting presided over by the party’s National Chairperson Cecil Mbarire.

“The appointment of Hon Cleophas Malala as the interim Secretary General is hereby revoked. These changes are effective immediately,” the party said in a statement.

Hassan Omar who is the party’s Vice Chairperson has been named acting Secretary General in the changes announced on Friday morning.

“Upon wide and consultative deliberations, and in compliance and in accordance with its mandate under Article 8.2 of the Party Constitution, the National Executive Committee has determined to designate the Vice-Chairperson, Hon. Hassan
Omar Hassan to act as the Secretary General on interim basis,” the statement adds.

About The Author

EDITORIAL DESK

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) I am not interested in joining Ruto’s goverment – Kalonzo

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

July 25, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) Nimeunda serikali ya wakenya wote – Ruto

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

July 25, 2024

Kenya

(VIDEO) Ruto: Ford Foundation must stop sponsoring violence in Kenya or they leave

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

July 15, 2024

Kenya

(VIDEO) President Ruto dismisses his entire Cabinet including AG Muturi

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

July 11, 2024

Kenya

(VIDEO) Ruto warns unnamed foreign powers sponsoring chaos to destabilize his govt

#CapitalFmKenya About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is...

July 10, 2024

Top stories

Kioni dismisses proposal for 6-Day multi-sectoral national dialogue

Kioni was conspicuously absent when President William Ruto, flanked by Azimio leader Raila Odinga, announced the six-day multi-sectoral convention, which will kick off on...

July 9, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Gen Z will run us out of town if we are not careful: Kalonzo

The climax of the GenZ protests saw demonstrators breach Parliament, leading to the shooting, killing, and injuring of several protesters by police.

July 9, 2024

Top stories

Govt to investigate police brutality against GenZs as CS Kindiki denies abductions

Kenyan police have faced accusations of brutality that left over 40 protesters dead and at least 300 others injured during the recent anti-Finance Bill...

July 9, 2024