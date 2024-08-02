Malala kicked out as UDA Secretary General after party wrangles

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Cleophas Malala has been ousted as United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General following weeks of intense wrangles in the party.

Malala was kicked out of the position during a National Executive Council meeting presided over by the party’s National Chairperson Cecil Mbarire.

“The appointment of Hon Cleophas Malala as the interim Secretary General is hereby revoked. These changes are effective immediately,” the party said in a statement.

Hassan Omar who is the party’s Vice Chairperson has been named acting Secretary General in the changes announced on Friday morning.

“Upon wide and consultative deliberations, and in compliance and in accordance with its mandate under Article 8.2 of the Party Constitution, the National Executive Committee has determined to designate the Vice-Chairperson, Hon. Hassan

Omar Hassan to act as the Secretary General on interim basis,” the statement adds.



