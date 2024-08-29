M23 claims deliberate ceasefire violations by Kinshasa-backed forces

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 — The M23 rebel group has accused the Congolese armed forces (FARDC) and allied troops of “deliberately violating” the ceasefire agreement in the ongoing conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a statement on Wednesday, M23 Spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka claimed Kinshasa-backed rebels including the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) and the Wazalendo militias were breaching the ceasefire “deliberately”.

Kanyuka also implicated peacekeeping troops, including the National Defense Forces of Burundi, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) forces, and the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), in the said violations.

He called on the international community to intervene, stating that Kinshasa’s actions threaten ongoing peace efforts.

“The Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC) calls on regional leaders and international partners, whose efforts to resolve the conflict in Eastern DRC are increasingly jeopardized by this latest deliberate ceasefire violation,” Kanyuka said.

The M23 also accused the FDLR of kidnapping a Kenyan woman truck driver on August 27, in violation of the ceasefire.

Abducted Kenyan woman

Kanyuka identified the woman as Frolence Wanza Munyao, 45, from Machakos. He said rebels abducted her at noon in Kiseguro.

Nairobi has yet to issue a statement regarding the alleged abduction.

Furthermore, the M23 blamed the FDLR for continuing to disrupt local agricultural activities through kidnappings and looting.

Kanyuka reaffirmed the commitment of the AFC to defend their rights against what he described as “terrorist acts”.

“Our organization stands with our compatriots and reiterates its commitment to protecting them and defending their rights against these terrorist acts,” he stated.

Angola-brokered deal

DRC and Rwanda signed the latest ceasefire, brokered by Angola, on July 30.

However, both sides have continued to accuse each other of undermining peace efforts.

In February, Rwandan President Paul Kagame demanded the demobilization and repatriation of the DRC-backed FDLR as a condition for de-escalating the conflict with Kinshasa.

The demand followed calls from the United States for Rwanda to withdraw its troops from the DRC and remove its surface-to-air missile systems, citing concerns over civilian safety and commercial flight operations in eastern DRC.

President Kagame has remained firm, stating that DRC’s support for the FDLR “is a matter of state policy, not the choice of individual actors.”

He emphasized that ending Congolese state support for the FDLR and ensuring their demobilization and repatriation to Rwanda are non-negotiable requirements for protecting Rwanda’s territorial integrity.

Tensions at peak

Tensions between Kigali and Kinshasa hit the peak after Kagame criticized President Felix Tshisekedi on August 11 for allegedly failing to address the deteriorating security situation in the region.

Speaking while assuming his fourth term in office on August 11, Kagame termed Kinshasa an impediment to peace efforts.

“Peace in the region is a priority for Rwanda. Yet it has been lacking, particularly in Eastern DRC. But peace can’t be delivered by anyone, from anywhere, no matter how powerful, when the party directly concerned does not do what is needed,” Kagame said in a veiled attack at President Tsishekedi.

Kagame stressed that without Kinshasa’s cooperation, “sincere mediation efforts by the mandated regional leaders cannot work as intended.”

He was referring to regional peace initiatives, including the EAC-led Nairobi Process and the Angola-led Luanda Process, spearheaded by former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Angola’s President Joao Lourenco.

The conflict in DRC has displaced at least 7.4 million people including 2.8 million in North Kivu alone according to UN estimates with the numbers expected to rise.

