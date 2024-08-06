Connect with us

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni/FILE/Ojwang Joe

Capital Health

Linda Mama fully incorporated into SHIF: Mary Muthoni

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 — Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, has confirmed Linda Mama incorporation into Social Health Insurance Funds (SHIF) enhancing benefits for expectant mothers.

Linda Mama, an initiative affording expectant mother access to free delivery services, was part of enhanced National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to curb materanl and infact mortality.

PS Muthoni said Linda Mama will form part of the SHIF cover set to replace NHIF which has been bogged by corruption amid reports of ficticious claims.

“I want to assure all the mothers in this country that the government is a listening government. Linda Mama is going to be [part of] social health because the health of our mothers and children is very key,” the Ps Muthoni said.

She alluded to an ongoing public validation initiative to consider proposas on was to better the Linda Mama scheme.

“It is good to note that NHIF insurance is still enforced until we roll out to Social Health Insurance Funds. Right now, what is happening is registration for Social Health Insurance. If you go to the hospital, you could be able to use the NHIF card,” the PS stated.

PS Muthoni said government was committing Sh2 billion to enhance Linda Mama in addition to further budget support expected from ongoing rationalization efforts.

She said Linda Mama will be a cornerstone of SHIF, which will specifically serve expectant mothers WITH its own budget.

Members, she said, will receive enhanced benefits for both regular delivery or a caesarean delivery.

