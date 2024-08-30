Lenolkulal to pay Sh84mn fine or spend 4 years in jail

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 — Former Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal could spend four years in jail for conflict of interest following his conviction in a graft case on Wednesday.

Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki, sitting in Nairobi, set the jail term in a ruling on Thursday with an alternative for the Governor to pay Sh1 million.

Nzioki also imposed a fine of Sh83 million after he convicted the governor of unlawful acquisition of public property.

The prosecution’s case was that the former county chief had a proxy supply petroleum products to the county during his tenure as Governor.

The court convicted him alongside ten other co-accused persons of various counts including abuse of office, conflict of interest and unlawful acquisition of public property.

The court ordered his proxy, Hesbon Ndathi, to pay sh83 million or serve 8 years in prison.

In addition to the fine, the court barred Lenolkulal from holding public office for ten years.

The court imposed varying penalties for Lenolkulal associates mostly county employees. They are required to pay Sh700,000 or spend four years in jail.

The officials include former County Secretary Stephen Letinina, and former chief officers Daniel Nakuo, Josephine Lenasalia, Reuben Lemuneyete, and Milton Lenolngenje.

Others are Geoffrey Kitewan, Paul Lolmingan, Lilian Balanga, and Bernard Lesurmat.

The Eathics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is currently investingating forty other former and serving county officials for the loss of at least Sh100 billion.

