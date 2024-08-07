Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Appointments Committee resolved to reject Lang'at for lack of strategic leadership and cultural sensitivity/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Lang’at is suited for many roles, Cabinet is not one of them: Ichung’wah

As he moved the special motion on the vetting report, Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah pointed out that the rejection of Lang’at’s nomination does not impede appointment to any other public office.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 — National Assembly Appointments Committee has elaborated grounds for rejecting Gender Cabinet Secretary nominee Stella Lang’at on lack of strategic leadership and cultural sensitivity.

As he moved the special motion on the vetting report, Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah pointed out that the rejection of Lang’at’s nomination does not impede appointment to any other public office.

“A rejection only connotes a person’s unsuitability to the office he or she [is] appointed but not an indictment in any way for her performance of other responsibility. The President may nominated her to another position,” Ichung’wah noted.

The Kikuyu constituency lawmaker urged collegues not to shoot down the report on the basis of the Gender Cabinet nominee rejection to defend regional balance saying the President has powers to appoint another nominee from the region.

“I will encourage the President to nominate another person from the same village or area with equal experience and expertise. We urge members to adopt this report [on which] we reached a consensus on today morning,” Ichung’wah implored.

The Majority Leader urged MPs not to belittle the report by the vetting committee which took three days to conclude.

Strategic planning

He explained that the Gender Cabinet nominee had not held a role in long term strategic planning in the public service:

“THAT, given the Ministry’s functions and mandate, a person seeking to head it must be an effective communicator, innovative, and committed to promoting cultural heritage and gender equality. The nominee failed to exhibit any of these qualities to the committee’s satisfaction,” said Ichung’wah, outlining the report’s findings.

The vetting committee chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula also cited the nominee’s failure to demonstrate adequate knowledge of topical, administrative and technical issues touching on the Ministry of Gender, Culture, The Arts and Heritage.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed warned MPs against pushing for the approval of Lang’at on political grounds despite what he termed as a clear failure to show capacity to hold the Gender docket.

“What’s the point of sending someone to a job and then after two years we look for another person. That’s what has happened; more than half of the Cabinet that we were vetted at the beginning of the House were sent home,” the Suna East lawmaker remarked.

“The confirmation of Cabinet nominees is not just a procedural formality but it’s a vital process that shapes the trajectory of the governance of our country,” he added.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

House Appointments Committee rejects Stella Lang’at nomination to Cabinet

The report tabled by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah cleared the rest of President Ruto's Cabinet nominees.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto picks Public Prosecutions Secretary Dorcas Oduor for AG

Head of Public Service and State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei announced the nomination of Public Prosecutions Secretary Dorcas Oduor for AG on...

July 30, 2024

Top stories

President Ruto Calls for National Unity Amid Criticism Over Opposition Leaders’ Cabinet Appointments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – President William Ruto has called for national unity despite facing criticism for allegedly attempting to undermine the opposition. Speaking...

July 28, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Orengo sustains opposition to ODM’s involvement in Ruto Cabinet

Orengo said President Ruto is keen to wipe out opposition parties.

July 27, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Omtatah to contest Ruto’s broad-based Cabinet for being anti-multiparty

Omtatah told news reporters on Wedensday the nominations contravene the Constitution by offending the spirit of multi-partism.

July 24, 2024

Top stories

Sifuna Lauds President Ruto’s Decision to Dissolve Cabinet

The changes come after weeks of persistent criticism from Gen Z, who argued that the Cabinet Secretaries had failed and called for a comprehensive...

July 11, 2024

Top stories

Ex-Defence CS Duale Thanks President Ruto for Cabinet Opportunity

In announcing the changes on Thursday, President Ruto stated that only his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who now oversees...

July 11, 2024

Top stories

You’re all fired! Ruto tells all Cabinet Secretaries in shocking changes

The action follows pressure from the GenZ youths who demanded changes and accountability in government.

July 11, 2024