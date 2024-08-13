Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The death of the Belgian man on Monday in circumstances that remain unclear comes a month after an Italian man was trampled in the Tsavo National Park, southeast Kenya, while trying to take a photograph of an elephant/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS refutes claims of mining activities at Tsavo National Park

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – The Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) has denied allegations of mining activities taking place in Tsavo East National Park.

This is after reports emerged that there are mining activities at the National park which is one of the main tourist destinations in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday KWS said the images shared online are from the Galana Kulalu Food Security Project located in Galana Ranch adjacent to Tsavo East National Park.

“Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) wishes to dispel false information circulating on social media regarding alleged mining activities in the Tsavo East National Park. We wish to clarify that the images being shared online are not from the said Tsavo East National Park, and that there are no mining activities taking place there,” KWS stated.

The Kenya Wildlife Service noted that it remains committed to the conservation and protection of all national parks and wildlife heritage

KWS assured that the images published online showing mining activities are from the Galana Kulalu Food Security Project which is overseen by the Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC).

The Galana Kulalu Food Security Project being spearheaded by the State Department of Irrigation is aimed at enhancing food security across the country through large-scale irrigation and sustainable farming practices.

As part of the program, canals are being constructed to facilitate water flow into irrigation farms.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya starvation cult leader pleads not guilty

The leader of a Kenyan cult who allegedly encouraged over 400 followers to starve themselves to death has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, in...

49 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Kwanza, ODM have no coalition agreement: President Ruto

KISII, Kenya, Aug 12 – The Kenya Kwanza Alliance and the Orange Democratic Movement have not entered into a coalition agreement but have agreed...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS calls for harmonised coexistence between humans, elephants

According to KWS Director General Erustus Kanga, elephants play a critical role in Kenya’s ecosystem and national heritage.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Judiciary takes lead in prisons decongestion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – The Judiciary has taken the lead in spearheading critical reforms in the criminal justice system to stem overcrowding in...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Communications Expert Laban-Cliff Onserio Joins National Defence University Kenya for Advanced Crisis Management Studies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Laban-Cliff Onserio, a communications expert and journalist, has been admitted to the prestigious National Defence University Kenya (NDU-K) to...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2 men arrested with grenades near Wanjigi’s home to be detained for 7 days

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – A Nairobi Court has granted police seven days to detain two men arrested with hand grenades outside businessman Jimi...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen affirms commitment in supporting youth-led projects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Kipchumba Murkomen has reaffirmed his commitment to supporting youth-led projects...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Railways refutes claims 10 DMU trains have broken down

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – The Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has refuted claims that 10 out of its 11 Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) trains...

22 hours ago