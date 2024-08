0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Kenya Airways has recorded a Sh513 million profit after tax for half year ended June 30 for first time in a decade.

According to Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka, this is a 102pc rise from Sh21.7 billion loss posted last year.

He stated that the profit is pegged on reduced exposures from foreign currency fluctuations and the restructuring of its loans by the state.

