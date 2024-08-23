Connect with us

Chief Justice Martha Koome chaired the special NCAJ session on Friday/CFM/Moses Muoki

Koome directs coordination of tribunal appeals to promote efficiency

Koome called for structured engagement between the Tribunals and the superior courts to enhance the administration of justice.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 — Chief Justice Martha Koome has tasked the High Court Principal Judge and the Presiding Tax Division Judge to coordinate tribunal appeals to promote efficiency.

Speaking during the launch of the Tribunals’ Shared Service Infrastructure, Website, and Registry Manual, Koome called for structured engagement between the Tribunals and the superior courts to enhance the administration of justice.

She said the appeals from seven Tribunals, including the Water Tribunal, Land Acquisition Tribunal, Business Premises Rent Tribunal, Rent Restrictions Tribunal, National Environment Tribunal, and Cooperatives Tribunal, should go to the Environment and Land Court.

“Most appeals from Tribunals go to the High Court, so I urge the Principal Judge of the High Court and the Presiding Judge of the Commercial and Tax Division of the High Court to establish ongoing structured engagement with the Tribunals to streamline these appellate processes,” Koome said.

Koome also directed that appeals from the Sports Dispute Tribunal and the HIV and AIDS Tribunal, which involves matters of discrimination and doping to go to the Employment and Labour Relations courts.

Shared Service Infrastructure

The CJ said the Judiciary is actively working to resolve this issue regarding the prompt payment of compensation to Tribunal members, urging Chief Registrar of the Judiciary to implement a system that ensures prompt payment of allowances to Tribunal members.

Koome said the launch of the Shared Service Infrastructure, Website, and Registry Manual is to create a supportive environment for Tribunals to ensure that Kenyans can access these services with ease.

She said Judiciary had envisioned a one-stop home for Tribunals with a centralized location where all resources can be harnessed by providing shared administrative services.

She added that it was important to have a single point of access where citizens can easily locate Tribunal services.

“This is a giant step forward in making justice more accessible, enhancing efficiency in service delivery, and ensuring prudent management of our resources. The shared administrative support among Tribunals allows the Judiciary to use its scarce resources more wisely, especially since many Tribunals do not sit on a daily basis,” Koome said.

Sharon Resian

