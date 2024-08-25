KNUT directs teachers to report to work for third term as it withdraws strike notice

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has directed teachers to report to work for third term after it withdrew the strike notice that was to elapse at midnight.

Speaking during a press conference, the union’s Secretary General Collins Oyuu indicated that the remaining areas of concern for teachers were being addressed administratively.

“The NEC having considered all options in the developments of these matters and the level of commitment by both the Government, the Employer (TSC) and the Teachers’ position in driving the Education Agenda has today directed the Secretary General to withdraw the Strike Notice,” Oyuu stated.

The union called of the strike amidst uncertainty over the conversion of 46,000 intern teachers to Permanent and Pensionable and the employment of 20,000 more to address teachers’ shortage.

KNUT has also raised concerns that the Teachers service Commission has not provided the time frame and the framework of promoting teachers.

The Commission only informed them 51,232 teachers had been promoted with no commitment on the status of the remaining 78,768 teachers.

“The NEC however, is not fully convinced with the answers to the following demands. The Union is concerned about political utterances and unconfirmed promises from Public Leaders and Government representatives that are causing confusion on some sensitive matters,” the KNUT Secretary General said.

In the deliberations held last week between KNUT and the teachers employer commission they reached consensus on the 2nd phase of the Salary Award for teachers which will be factored in the salaries in arrears for August 2024.

The implementation of Phase Two of the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) was the only issue that was resolved as at last week.

“This gives room for the commencement of the CBA 2025/2029 cycle in respect to Section 3 on effective date and duration and specifically Section 3.3 which states that components of a running CBA can only be repealed by a new on,” Oyuu stated.

The third party deductions which were delayed were remitted to Commercial Banks, Teachers Saccos, Teachers Investment Schemes and other legal liabilities therein.

The teachers’ Medical Scheme which has been a sticky issue due to access of health care service the Commission asserted that teachers will continue accessing both Public and Private hospitals for services.

