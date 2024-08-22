Connect with us

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o said the city will come alive with drum beats, laughter, dances and poetry during the week-long event/Kisumu County

Africa

Kisumu gears for continental Arts Festival this weekend

The Festival of Arts and Culture for Africa (FESTAC) 2024 is coming to Kisumu after making a return in Arusha in 2022 ending a 45-year hiatus.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 22 — Kisumu City is gearing to host a continental arts festival over the weekend in an event billed as the ultimate entertainment experience for art lovers.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o said the city will come alive with drum beats, laughter, dances and poetry during the week-long event.

Nyong’o has told art and culture enthusiasts that Kisumu will be the place to be next week.

“By now you must have known that Kisumu is hosting the oldest and the most colorful festival in Africa, a festival that is more than half a century old,” he said on Thursday.

Showcasing Africa art

The first FESTAC Africa event was held in Dakar, Senegal in 1966 with the subsequent celebration following in Lagos, Nigeria in 1977.

Nyong’o said Kisumu is now picking it up to celebrate Africa’s culture and showcase African music, fine art, literature, dance and religion.

“FESTAC Africa is a grand Pan-African event that unites Africans from across the globe to celebrate and embrace our identity through a week-long series of activities in Kisumu,” he said.

Nyong’o told attendees at a media breakfast preparations are near complete to stage the event.

Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo, the outskirts of Kisumu City will play host to the event.

“I am proud to announce that Kisumu is ready to host FESTAC Africa 2024,” he said noting the conclusion of preparatory processes including venues and security arrangments.

Nyong’o said the event will attract participants from 50 countries with 7,000 participants, 200 speakers, 100 artists, 150 exhibitors and numerous special programs planned.

The Governor who chairs the Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) called upon residents and business people from the 14 counties to come and experience FESTAC Africa.

In this article:
