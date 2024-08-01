Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki defends police deployment to Haiti at start of MPs vetting

Kindiki described it as an international obligation that has not affected local security.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 – Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Kithure Kindiki has defended the police deployment to Haiti.

While appearing before the National Assembly’s vetting committee, Kindiki described it as an international obligation that has not affected local security.

In response to recent nationwide protests, Kindiki revealed he has drafted regulations to manage protest conduct.

Kindiki is the first of the 20 nominees to face the National Assembly Committee on Appointments, chaired by Speaker Moses Wetangula, starting this hour.

Health nominee Debra Mlongo Barasa is scheduled for 10 am, followed by Lands and Urban Housing nominee Alice Wahome at noon.

Education nominee Julius Migos Ogamba will be vetted at 3 pm, and Defense nominee Roselinda Soipan Tuya will conclude the day’s sessions at 5 pm.

Nominees will answer MPs’ questions regarding their suitability for their respective positions, ultimately determining their approval or rejection for formal appointment.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC opposes law changing qualifications of commission chairperson post

The amendment bill proposes that the Chairperson of the Commission should be a person qualified to hold the office of a judge of the...

26 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Edible Oil manufacturers petition govt against 10pc import duty on crude palm oil

The Edible Oil Manufacturers of Kenya hold that the rate has significantly increased costs of importing the critical commodity

30 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Junet to fill Minority Leader post in Parliament, Millie Odhiambo Minority Whip: ODM

Junet will assume Minority Leader post following vacancies occasioned by cabinet appointments.

30 mins ago

Kenya

MPs slam Judiciary for declaring Finance Act 2023 unconstitutional

NAIROBI, Kenya July 31 – The National Assembly has criticized the Judiciary, accusing it of judicial dictatorship and undermining the nation’s democratic and constitutional...

11 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Surveillance heightened after Mpox outbreak detected in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – The government has heightened surveillance at all entry ports after after the first case of Mpox was detected on...

18 hours ago

County News

Murang’a court convicts farmhand in 2017 murder of employer

Ezekiel Saitabu Nakola was found guilty of killing Wangari on March 20, 2017, at Karega Sub-Location, Kigumo Location, within Kigumo Sub-County in Murang’a County.

18 hours ago
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA. Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt ordered to pay Sh3mn to each of the 148 families of Garissa University terror attack victims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – A constitutional court has awarded 148 families who lost their children during Garissa University college terrest terror attack in...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chaos at UDA headquarters as Malala-led faction clashes with group backing Khalende

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 31-Chaos has rocked the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) headquarters after supporters of the party secretary general Cleophas Malala stormed the offices....

22 hours ago