Kiambu police arrest 6 robbery suspects aged 22-27, confiscate toy guns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 — Police in Kiambu have arrested six suspected robbers and recovered six police communication gadgets from them in a botched robbery at a house in Ruaka area, Kiambu County.

Security agents also recovered two toy pistols from the suspects.

Kiambaa Sub County Police Commander Pius Mwanthi, in a report filed on Tuesday, said the men had attempted to break into a house at about 11pm when an alarm was raised.

He said the group had gone to an apartment in the area and knocked in the to confirm the absence of occupants before breaking in.

“To their shock, they learnt the owners were in and ran downstairs as an alarm was raised,” he said.

Further, Mwanthi said the group rushed out and jumped onto an oncoming matatu that was headed for Nairobi as police on patrol were alerted and circulated the details.

The matatu was intercepted few meters away and the men flushed out.

The police boss said they also recovered house breaking equipment from the suspects.

Police said cases of house breaking have been on the rise in the area amid efforts to contain the menace

Mwanthi said police are interrogating the suspects to get more information on their activities.

The suspects are in custody pending arraignment.

