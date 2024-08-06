Kenya’s London Mission urges caution amid anti-immigrant protests

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 — Kenya’s High Commission in London has urged Kenyans in the United Kingdom to exercise caution amid anti-immigrant protests that continue to rock several cities.

The Mission said it was closely monitoring the situation even as it urged Kenyans to heed to guidance by local authorities to ensure their safety.

The High Commission listed emergency numbers, urging Kenyans in distress to reach out.

“Kenyans in the UK are strongly encouraged to register with the High Commission via the Mission’s website,” the High Commission stated in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement came on the back of an advisory issued by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei expressing his concern about the situation in the UK.

He urged Kenyans in the region to prioritize their safety.

“A deeply worrying situation in the UK. Kenyans [are] urged to exercise caution,” Sing’Oei remarked.

Violence broke out in the European nation over the weekend after the killing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party in Southport, Merseyside, on July 29.

Anti-immigrant protests also witnessed incidences of vandalism and violence.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Police had on Saturday through to Sunday arrested hundreds of demonstrators involved in violent disorder across several cities.

Earlier, Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed firm actions against the far-right demonstrators and anyone involved in the demonstrations.

“The right to freedom of expression and the violent disorder we have seen are two very different things,” he said.

Starmer assured the police of necessary support to crack down on those he termed “extremists” attempting to “sow hate”.

About The Author