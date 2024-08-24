Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Kenyans urged to avoid bushmeat amid MPox cases

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 24 – Kenyans were on Saturday advised to avoid “handling or consuming bushmeat” following two reported cases of MPox in the country.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano issued the warning, emphasizing on the importance of steering clear of wildlife due to the disease’s potential transmission from animals to humans.

“This entreaty comes in the wake of reports of cases of Mpox affection in the country. Though reported cases are isolated thus far—the prevailing situation, nonetheless, foreshadows a potential eruption if cautionary counsel from experts goes unheeded,” Miano stated.

The latest case involves a 40-year-old truck driver who tested positive after traveling from Mombasa to DRC.

In response, the Ministry of Health has heightened surveillance at border points to detect any case.

With increased travel and movement, the risk of infectious diseases spreading has become more pronounced.

Experts have pointed to the need for heightened vigilance and proactive measures to prevent an outbreak, especially in densely populated areas and along border points.

“In this day and age of dire consequences of extreme climate change ebb and flow, host-vector-pathogen dynamics are likely to result in unprecedented disease emergence and re-emergence, thus making the call to stay away from bushmeat urgent,” Miano said.

Health officials and environmental experts have repeatedly warned about the significant risks posed by bushmeat, which is often sourced from wild animals carrying diseases that can easily be transmitted to humans.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The recent emergence of zoonotic diseases, such as Ebola and other viral infections, has been closely linked to the consumption of bushmeat, highlighting the dire consequences of such practices

“The wide range of possible afflictions heralded by handling or consumption of bushmeat alone is ample reason for all responsible Kenyans to completely avoid any incautious dalliance with wildlife now and in the future,” said Miano.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

Malaba residents express fear after MPox case reported at border

TESO, Kenya Aug 24 – Residents of Malaba have expressed fear after the second patient of MPox was reported at Malaba on Friday. The...

51 mins ago
Ruto appears to offer a soft landing to the fired Cabinet Secretaries if Kuria and Owalo appointments are anything to go by Ruto appears to offer a soft landing to the fired Cabinet Secretaries if Kuria and Owalo appointments are anything to go by

Kenya

Kuria, Owalo return: Was Ruto’s Cabinet shakeup just for show?

Since the dissolution of the Cabinet, Ruto has reappointed ten of the 22 fired officials, with Kuria and Owalo now returning to senior state...

2 hours ago

EDUCATION

House moves to craft bursary cordination law in a bid to save CDF

The intervention by the House is appears to be a move to forestall a possible court declaration against MP-administered bursuries following a petition lodged...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan youth consider politics boring, new poll suggests

The survey, which targeted youth aged 18-35 in Kisumu, Mombasa, and Nairobi, found that a large number of young people feel that politics does...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

10,000 appeals lodged as students contest new funding model

Universities Fund Chief Executive Officer Godfrey Monari disclosed that the review process has already begun, with students set to receive the status of their...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MoD, Administration Police top debtors as cash crisis cripples New KCC

Cooperatives Principal Secretary Patrick Kilemi listed the Ministry of Defence and Administration Police as the biggest debtors at Sh49.5 million and Sh32.4 million respectively.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to implement police salary hikes in 3 phases: Interior ministry

The Ministry of Interior made the clarification after indicated a lumpsum increament effective July 1.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PSC on the radar for retaining staff above 60 years

NAIROBI,Kenya Aug 23 – The Public Service Commission found itself in a tight spot following revelations that showed it defied its own directive by...

1 day ago