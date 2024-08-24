Connect with us

Kenyan Girls Take Front Seat in Innovation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Youths in Kenya have been urged to engage in scientific research that fuels progress and drives innovation in the country.

Speaking during the inaugural Kenya National Research Festival co-hosted by Young Scientists Kenya and the National Research Fund, Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service, Felix Koskei said such research helps people and nations tackle challenges and contributes to developmental agenda.

“Sound research, information and data is critical to national development. Research is a disciplined journey that transforms curiosity into knowledge and knowledge into power,” said Koskei.

He also urged researchers to find ways of monetizing their research and bridge the gap between their work and the country’s economic prospects.

About 54 percent of the 1,780 abstract submissions in this year’s Young Scientists Kenya (YSK) National Science and Technology Exhibition are by girls in Kenya’s high schools.

Victor Mwongera, YSK National Director says the increasing involvement of young girls in technology is not just a trend but a testament to the untapped potential of their innovative minds in shaping a better future.

He emphasized the collaborative spirit that underpins many of the projects on display.

“By working together, these students are learning to share ideas, experiment, and push the boundaries of what is possible. This environment fosters a culture of innovation, empowering them to develop solutions that can make a real impact on their communities and the world at large.”

Speaking at the event, Evelyn Maris, Deputy Director at the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs, said the transformative impact of Young Scientists Kenya extends beyond textbooks and traditional classrooms.

“Participating in such events takes science and STEM subjects beyond the textbooks and the classroom,” said Maris. “It is crucial that we recognize the need to broaden participation in science subjects across all backgrounds, abilities, and genders. Particular focus should be placed on increasing female participation in these fields.”

Over 200 of the pioneering STEM projects being showcased at the 7th edition of the exhibitions are drawn from the brightest minds from schools across Kenya.

“Technology challenges students to think analytically and approach problems from different angles. This process of experimentation not only enhances their technical abilities but also strengthens their skills in essential areas of life.”

About 400 schools across the 47 counties are participation in the week-long event, including three special needs schools, two refugee schools, and one school from Rusinga Island. In addition, more than 200 students and over 100 teachers are presenting their projects in person with an additional 1,300 students joining virtually.
The exhibition ends on Friday with an award ceremony.

