Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

(220812) -- NAIROBI, Aug. 12, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on Aug. 30, 2021 shows elephants at Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya. World Elephant Day falls on Aug. 12. It is an annual event to raise people's awareness on elephant conservation. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

Top stories

Kenyan campaigners urge for enhanced protection of transboundary super tusker elephants

Published

NAIROBI, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Kenya observed World Elephant Day Monday, with campaigners and scientists intensifying calls for the protection of super tusker elephants in the Amboseli ecosystem, which straddles the Kenya-Tanzania border.

Of the 2,000 elephants inhabiting this cross-border region, 10 are distinguished as super tuskers, known for their colossal tusks weighing up to 100 pounds (approximately 45 kg).

These majestic giants face threats from trophy hunting, poaching, habitat loss, and climatic stress, according to campaigners.

Paula Kahumbu, chief executive officer of WildlifeDirect, a Nairobi-based wildlife conservation lobby, said at a briefing in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, that conserving the super tusker elephants has immense ecological and livelihood imperative, calling for a rescinding of licenses permitting the trophy hunting of super tusker elephants in the Amboseli rangelands.

Observed annually on Aug. 12, World Elephant Day aims to bring attention to the plight of African and Asian elephants and advocate for their protection amid mounting threats such as illegal poaching and mistreatment in captivity.

The 2024 World Elephant Day was held under the theme, titled “Personifying prehistoric beauty, theological relevance and environmental importance,” underscoring the need to conserve natural habitats for the iconic giant mammals.In Kenya, conservation lobby groups said they will petition the Tanzania government to ban the trophy hunting of super tusker elephants and reverse their declining population.

According to Kahumbu, five super tusker elephants have been killed by trophy hunters in the last eight months in the greater Amboseli ecosystem amid the threat of extinction.

Festus Ihwagi, senior scientist and research policy lead at Save the Elephants, a Nairobi-based elephants conservation lobby, called for cross-border initiatives to protect the remaining super tuskers, given their unique genetic traits and significant role in ecotourism.

In addition, Ihwagi advocated for better protection of their dispersal routes within the Amboseli ecosystem to reduce poaching and human-elephant conflicts.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ihwagi said that diplomatic engagement between Kenya and Tanzania will be key to imposing a ban on trophy hunting of these genetically exceptional elephants.

Tiassa Mutunkei, founder of Teens4Wildlife, a youth-led wildlife conservation lobby, stressed that super tusker elephants in the Amboseli ecosystem should be allowed to thrive, rather than face the threats posed by trophy hunting.

About The Author

XINHUA

Xinhua News Agency, founded on November 7, 1931, is China’s national news agency as well as a global news and information network. Xinhua has set up a global news and information gathering network, with headquarters in Beijing, 33 domestic bureaus in provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities plus the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as 140 bureaus in the rest of the world. Xinhua is yet to set up a bureau in Taiwan, where it has posted resident correspondents. Xinhua provides its worldwide subscribers with news and financial information products in the forms of text, photo, graphics, audio, video, and mobile phone text messages 24 hours a day in eight languages: Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and Japanese.

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Featured

PICTURE STORY: A Glimpse into the Tsavo National Parks

Tsavo is made up of two separate parks, Tsavo East National Park and Tsavo West National Park. Tsavo East is the larger of the...

June 13, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

10 Mountain Bongos released into Laikipia’s Mawingu Mountain Bongo Sanctuary

Initially stocked with ten Mountain Bongos, the 776-acre sanctuary has since witnessed the birth of four calves.

May 8, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS rangers capture stray leopard in Kajiado

The agency appealed to members of the public to promptly notify its teams of sightings of wildlife to support its commitment to promoting harmonious...

February 26, 2024

County News

Win for Kenya’s Conservation Efforts as 21 Eastern Black Rhinos Translocated to Loisaba Conservancy

A total of 11 females and 10 males were carefully selected and translocated to establish a new, viable breeding population.

February 13, 2024

Top stories

High Court Issues Third Injunction Against New Fees By KWS for Ignoring Public Participation, Stakeholder Concerns

WATAMU, Kenya, Dec 29 – The tourism and hospitality industry players along the Kenyan coast have secured another injunction from the High Court against...

December 29, 2023

Top stories

Mystery of Nature: How bees are helping locals avert farm invasion by elephants

It took an intervention by UK-based charity, Save The Elephants, for him to find a sigh of relief.

November 4, 2023

County News

Naivasha Water employees demand relocation of hippos after fatal attack

The deceased Francis Wachira was attacked on September 22 while at his duty station at the Naivasha Sewerage treatment plant. 

September 26, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Police recovers ivory valued at Sh10mn in Embu

In a statement, the National Police Service said the ivory has a market value of Sh10 million.

September 23, 2023