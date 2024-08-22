Kenya to begin construction of nuclear power plant in 2027: Mudavadi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 — Kenya will begin the construction of its inagural nuclear power plant in 2027 in a bid to enhance the country’s energy capacity.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said Thursday a research reactor is projected for commissioning in early 2030s.

He said Kenya will have a plant by 2034 as part of an ambitious plan to reduce carbon emissions, and create significant job opportunities, boosting economic growth.

“Kenya focused on advancing nuclear technology as part of Kenya’s sustainable energy strategy,” Mudavadi said emphasising Kenya resolve to lean in clean energy production.

Speaking after meeting with William D. Magwood, IV, Director-General of the United States Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) at his Railways office, Mudavadi appreciated NEA’s mentorship of young Kenyans in STEM.

He highlighted the importance of ongoing collaboration.

Sustainable energy

Their discussion focused on advancing nuclear technology as part of Kenya’s sustainable energy strategy and aligns with NEA’s leadership goals to integrate atomic energy into our clean energy mix.

Key areas include deploying Small Modular Reactor technology, enhancing research, and building institutional sustainability.

Mudavadi said the government was keen to Strengthen partnership with NEA for Kenya’s long-term energy and development goals.

“As we move forward, this collaboration will play a vital role in the successful implementation of our nuclear energy program, contributing to the nation’s prosperity and sustainability,” said Mudavadi.

In addition, Kenya will host the 2nd edition of the US-Africa Nuclear Energy Summit (USANES) from August 27-30.

The summit will assess the industry’s readiness for nuclear energy adoption in Africa and seek to address concerns hindering nuclear power adoption in the region.

It aims to bolster existing relationships and establish new ones to reinforce cooperation in the nuclear energy sector while underscoring the opportunities nuclear power presents to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

Participants will include policymakers, technical experts, and industry leaders, engaging in educational workshops, stakeholder engagement sessions, and multilateral discussions on topics such as financing, workforce development, and supply chain preparedness.

The first summit was held in Ghana by the US Department of Energy (DOE) in collaboration with the Nuclear Power Institute (NPI) of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission.

The Accra summit focused on fostering international cooperation on nuclear technology, sharing innovative solutions, and shaping policies.

During his state visit to the US in May, President William Ruto and his counterpart President Joe Biden discussed partnership on clean energy and resilience, including deepening US-Africa nuclear industry cooperation.

