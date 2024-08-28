Kenya, Saudi Arabia boost academic ties in higher learning sector

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 28 – The government has entered into a collaboration with Saudi Arabia to strengthen ties between the two countries in higher learning and research thorough the exchange of expertise and talents.

In a two-day forum, State Department for Higher Education and Research Principal Secretary Beatrice Inyang’ala emphasized that the partnership will help address the challenges in the education sector.

PS Inyangala mentioned that the collaboration is a step towards the right direction as the country over the years has benefitted from scholarship from Saudi Arabia.

“As a government, we appreciate Saudi Arabia for augmenting our efforts to provide quality and relevant education for all,” she said.

The event was organized by higher education institutions in Saudi Arabia which include the Islamic University of Madinah, Umm Al-Qura University, and Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud Islamic University.

It aims to support graduates’ efforts and promote collaboration to serve their causes and Islamic issues and preserve the authentic Islamic identity of graduates of higher education institutions.

The meeting also aims to guard targeted individuals against the influence of questionable ideologies and misguided, deviant beliefs.

It will also address efforts by graduates in clarifying and advocating for the concept of moderation and warning against extremism.

“The forum seeks to expose questionable ideologies and misguided beliefs, safeguard graduates from their influence, and empower them with the tools to counteract these influences effectively,” a statement from the organisers read.

In the meeting which Saudi Ambassador to Kenya Khalid Al-Salman led the delegation from Saudi Arabia there will be discussions on the role of graduates in strengthening the relationship between Kenya and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting will further evaluate the efforts of graduates in teaching and promoting the Arabic language and spreading knowledge and education.

The gathering will further highlight the contributions of Saudi university graduates to Kenyan civil society and document the efforts of higher education graduates in advocating for Islam, promoting accurate Islamic beliefs, preserving Islamic identity and avoiding extremism and fanaticism.

