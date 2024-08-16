Connect with us

Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters along Harambee Avenue in Nairobi/FILE/MFA

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya renews human trafficking advisory as 3 Kenyans go missing in Myanmar

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Aug 16- The Kenyan Embassy in Bangkok has warned Kenyans against falling into victims to human trafficking in Myanmar and Lao PDR.

In a statement on Friday, the Embassy said it is concerned with increasing cases even as 3 Kenyans go missing.

The Embassy warns Kenyans of falling victims and only calling the Embassy for help upon realizing that that they have been duped into applying for fake jobs purported to be in Thailand.

“Extracting people from the scam factories inside Myanmar and Lao PDR is extremely dangerous and risky business given the ongoing civil war and risks associated with criminal network operating in the region,” read the statement.

“And despite many warnings to Kenyans through various media channels Kenyans still stream to Myanmar mainly through Thailand.”

The Embassy says that Kenyans in Myanmar have now become trafficking agents on behalf of criminal cartels.

The agents some of whom are Kenyans receive a lot of money from unsuspecting Kenyans as much as Sh300,000 to get a visa at Thailand Embassy in Nairobi and pay for an air ticket.

The Embassy reports that most of Kenyans are duped with fake job adverts in Thailand especially customer care, front office, crypto currency, and teaching jobs.

“Only for them to reach Thailand and find there are no such job. Some of the Kenyans have ended up in destitutes in Bangkok, sleeping in the streets and begging food from strangers,” read the statement.

The Embassy says it has ended up housing and feeding of several Kenyans including children who have been trafficked to Thailand on the promise of jobs.

The Embassy also warned of girls being trafficked for prostitution from Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and East Africa who are actioned to the highest bidder using photos of the girls.

The Embassy advices Kenyans to always reach them whenever they come across such job adverts in Thailand, Myanmar and Lao PDR and Cambodia.

