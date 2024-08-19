Connect with us

Herds have already been spotted in the western corridor/Grumeti reserves. By Saturday the herd was located crossing the Sand River heading towards the Maasai Mara/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya records Sh142.5bn tourism revenue in first half of 2024

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Kenya has recorded Sh142.5bn tourism revenue in first half of 2024 marking a 21.3 percent growth compared to the same period in 2023.

A total of 1,027,630 international visitors arrived in the country, compared to 847,810 visitors the previous year.

Speaking during a tour of the Maasai Mara, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) CEO June Chepkemei, underscored the role of Mara which is currently operating at full capacity as a hub for tourists to explore other regions after the mesmerizing annual wildebeest migration.

“We have surpassed our target for the financial year that ended and we aim to increase our numbers and surpass the 3 million target we have set for this year, “she said.

Chepkemei noted that domestic tourism had recorded 2.25 million bed nights, a 10 percent increase from 2.06 million in the corresponding period last year.

“We have seen that domestic tourism is a key pillar that has sustained for a long time and we will continue to market the different offerings we have locally, we are out rolling “Tembea Kenya” campaign in a few weeks to encourage domestic tourists,” she added.

She reiterated the tourism sector’s sustained growth in domestic tourism over the years, highlighting the industry’s collaborative efforts to promote sustainable tourism practices and enhance the overall visitor experience.

