Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenyans walking

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Met forecasts intermittent cold weather

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has predicted that intermittent cold and cloudy conditions will affect several parts of the country until Monday next week.

The weatherman highlighted specific regions expected to experience these weather patterns.

Areas within the Highlands, both east and west of the Rift Valley, along with the South-Eastern Lowlands and parts of the Rift Valley, are expected to face periods of cold and cloudy weather.

“Rainfall is likely to continue over areas of the Central Highlands, Western Kenya, the Rift Valley, North-Western Kenya, and the Lake Victoria Basin. The rest of the country is expected to be generally dry,” the department stated.

The weatherman cautions night-time temperatures could fall below 10°C in certain parts of the Central Highlands, the Rift Valley, and the South-Eastern Lowlands.

Daytime temperatures are also expected to increase significantly in various regions of the country. In particular, areas along the Coast, as well as in North-Eastern and North-Western Kenya, could see temperatures climb above 30°C.

About The Author

Mercy Sowek

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court sets aside its orders barring issuance of Maisha Card

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – The High Court has overturned an order halting the roll out of Maisha Card following an appeal by the...

17 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS refutes claims of mining activities at Tsavo National Park

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – The Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) has denied allegations of mining activities taking place in Tsavo East National Park. This...

42 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya starvation cult leader pleads not guilty

The leader of a Kenyan cult who allegedly encouraged over 400 followers to starve themselves to death has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, in...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Kwanza, ODM have no coalition agreement: President Ruto

KISII, Kenya, Aug 12 – The Kenya Kwanza Alliance and the Orange Democratic Movement have not entered into a coalition agreement but have agreed...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS calls for harmonised coexistence between humans, elephants

According to KWS Director General Erustus Kanga, elephants play a critical role in Kenya’s ecosystem and national heritage.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Judiciary takes lead in prisons decongestion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – The Judiciary has taken the lead in spearheading critical reforms in the criminal justice system to stem overcrowding in...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Communications Expert Laban-Cliff Onserio Joins National Defence University Kenya for Advanced Crisis Management Studies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Laban-Cliff Onserio, a communications expert and journalist, has been admitted to the prestigious National Defence University Kenya (NDU-K) to...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2 men arrested with grenades near Wanjigi’s home to be detained for 7 days

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – A Nairobi Court has granted police seven days to detain two men arrested with hand grenades outside businessman Jimi...

22 hours ago