Kenya Met forecasts intermittent cold weather

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has predicted that intermittent cold and cloudy conditions will affect several parts of the country until Monday next week.

The weatherman highlighted specific regions expected to experience these weather patterns.

Areas within the Highlands, both east and west of the Rift Valley, along with the South-Eastern Lowlands and parts of the Rift Valley, are expected to face periods of cold and cloudy weather.

“Rainfall is likely to continue over areas of the Central Highlands, Western Kenya, the Rift Valley, North-Western Kenya, and the Lake Victoria Basin. The rest of the country is expected to be generally dry,” the department stated.

The weatherman cautions night-time temperatures could fall below 10°C in certain parts of the Central Highlands, the Rift Valley, and the South-Eastern Lowlands.

Daytime temperatures are also expected to increase significantly in various regions of the country. In particular, areas along the Coast, as well as in North-Eastern and North-Western Kenya, could see temperatures climb above 30°C.

