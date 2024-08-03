Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Kwanza ‘bottom-up’ philosophy no different from that of ODM – Mbadi

Mbadi stated that the President William Ruto’s Bottom-Up model, which aims to address economic inequalities by empowering the lower socioeconomic class mirrors that of ODM.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – National Treasury nominee John Mbadi has disputed assertions that he is bound to fail in the finance docket as he has previously criticized the ‘bottom-up economic model’ which propels the Kenya Kwanza Alliance manifesto.

Mbadi stated that the President William Ruto’s Bottom-Up model, which aims to address economic inequalities by empowering the lower socioeconomic class mirrors that of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) where he has served as a party chairman for decades.

The Former ODM Chairman has been vocal in castigating the model dismissing it as populist rhetoric lacking practical substance.

The concern has been how he will adjust to the economic model which he has previously mocked and align himself with a policy framework in President Ruto’s administration.

“Bottom-up economic model is from UDA but the economic model concept of UDA and ODM in 2022 elections are not different because they both focus on social democracy and empowerment,” he said.

“Bottom-up economic model talks of digital economy, creating jobs and ours as ODM talks about the same. Beta is value addition and ODM was manufacturing supported by agriculture.”

The National Treasury nominee who spoke before the National Assembly Committee on Appointment however pointed out that his delivery in one of the highest policy docket in the government will be guided by the law and not whimsical politics.

“PFM and constitution will guide my conduct,” he responded to the question raised by Minority Leader John Mbadi.

If approved for the docket, Mbadi will face the headache of addressing issues surrounding high public debt, fiscal deficit inflation, economic challenges and youth unemployment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As a former critic of the administration’s fiscal policies, Mbadi is now expected to muster how he will devise strategies to stabilize the economy, manage debt effectively, and foster growth.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Mbadi bids to save ‘good provisions’ in Finance Bill 2024 through amendments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi says has advocated for the saving of ‘good provisions’ in the Finance Bill 2024...

25 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mbadi says tax hikes not solution to increasing revenue, promises to build KRA capacity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary nominee John Mbadi says raising taxes is not the solution to increasing revenue. Appearing before the...

27 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Transport CS Nominee Chirchir Proposes Increasing Government Stake in Kenya Airways to 80% for Revival

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Davis Chirchir, the Cabinet Secretary nominee for Transport and Roads, has suggested that Kenya Airways can be salvaged if...

12 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Government Requires Sh108 Billion for Reforms in Police, Prison, and National Youth Services

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2-The government needs Sh108 billion to implement proposed reforms in the National Police Service (NPS), Prison Services, and the National Youth...

12 hours ago

Kenya

UDA Founding Members Association, staff cheer Malala’s ouster

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Cleophas Malala’s ouster as United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General on Friday sparked excitement among a faction of members who...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Youngest CS nominee Eric Muuga worth Sh31mn from farming but owns no vehicle

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Youngest nominee in the Cabinet Eric Muuga surprised legislators when he said owns no vehicle despite his net worth...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto demands end to UDA wrangles to restore national unity

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – President William Ruto has called for an end to leadership wrangles within the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA). Speaking...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Testicle size scrutiny in KDF recruitment sparks debate at Duale vetting

Duale defended the decision, asserting that such dismissals were justified under current recruitment guidelines specific to the KDF.

18 hours ago