Kenya Kwanza ‘bottom-up’ philosophy no different from that of ODM – Mbadi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – National Treasury nominee John Mbadi has disputed assertions that he is bound to fail in the finance docket as he has previously criticized the ‘bottom-up economic model’ which propels the Kenya Kwanza Alliance manifesto.

Mbadi stated that the President William Ruto’s Bottom-Up model, which aims to address economic inequalities by empowering the lower socioeconomic class mirrors that of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) where he has served as a party chairman for decades.

The Former ODM Chairman has been vocal in castigating the model dismissing it as populist rhetoric lacking practical substance.

The concern has been how he will adjust to the economic model which he has previously mocked and align himself with a policy framework in President Ruto’s administration.

“Bottom-up economic model is from UDA but the economic model concept of UDA and ODM in 2022 elections are not different because they both focus on social democracy and empowerment,” he said.

“Bottom-up economic model talks of digital economy, creating jobs and ours as ODM talks about the same. Beta is value addition and ODM was manufacturing supported by agriculture.”

The National Treasury nominee who spoke before the National Assembly Committee on Appointment however pointed out that his delivery in one of the highest policy docket in the government will be guided by the law and not whimsical politics.

“PFM and constitution will guide my conduct,” he responded to the question raised by Minority Leader John Mbadi.

If approved for the docket, Mbadi will face the headache of addressing issues surrounding high public debt, fiscal deficit inflation, economic challenges and youth unemployment.

As a former critic of the administration’s fiscal policies, Mbadi is now expected to muster how he will devise strategies to stabilize the economy, manage debt effectively, and foster growth.

