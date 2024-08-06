Kenya issues revised advisory on anti-immigrant protests in UK

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 — Kenya has issued a revised advisory urging Kenyans to keep off protest areas in the United Kingdom in the wake of a chaotic anti-immigrant agitation.

Kenya’s High Commission in UK said the spiraling of the chaos across multiple cities informed the cautionary statement.

“The violence has flared up across various towns and cities in the United Kingdom. Kenyans residing in or travelling to the United Kingdom [are] urged to stay away from the protest areas, and should remain vigilant,” the Mission said on Tuesday momemts after pulling down an initial statement.

It urged Kenyans to look out for updates from the UK Government in order to stay abrased with the latest developments.

Earlier, the Mission said it was closely monitoring the situation even as it urged Kenyans to heed to guidance by local authorities to ensure their safety.

The High Commission listed emergency numbers, urging Kenyans in distress to reach out.

“Kenyans in the UK [are] strongly encouraged to register with the High Commission via the Mission’s website,” the High Commission stated.

Concern

The statement came on the back of an advisory issued by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei expressing his concern about the situation in the UK.

He urged Kenyans in the region to prioritize their safety.

“A deeply worrying situation in the UK. Kenyans [are] urged to exercise caution,” Sing’Oei remarked.

Violence broke out in the European nation over the weekend after the killing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party in Southport, Merseyside, on July 29.

Anti-immigrant protests also witnessed incidences of vandalism and violence.

Police had on Saturday through to Sunday arrested hundreds of demonstrators involved in violent disorder across several cities.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed firm actions against the far-right demonstrators and anyone involved in the demonstrations.

“The right to freedom of expression and the violent disorder we have seen are two very different things,” he said.

Starmer assured the police of necessary support to crack down on those he termed “extremists” attempting to “sow hate”.

