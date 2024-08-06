Connect with us

Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Nairobi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya announces ‘urgent’ Lebanon evacuatios amid volatility in Middle East

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Aug 6 — Kenya has initiated an urgent evacuation plan for its citizens in Lebanon, citing escalating tensions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement on Tuesday, advised Kenyans in Lebanon to register for evacuation and move to designated safe zones if able.

The Ministry also issued emergency hotline numbers for Kenyans living in Lebanon.

“Urgently register with us through this link: https://tinyurl.com/2m9nw4ww or call +96590906719/+96171175006/+254114757002 for evacuation purposes,” the statement read.

The Ministry directed Kenyans with family members in Lebanon, to call +254114757002 for coordination.

They can as well visit the Diaspora Department’s offices at the Old Mutual Building, Ground floor along Upper Hill Road.

“We are also requesting Kenyans in the Diaspora to help convey this information to as many people as possible especially our brothers and sisters in Lebanon,” it added.

The Ministry assured Kenyans in the Diaspora that their safety is its top priority.

Several countries have urged their nationals to leave Lebanon amid fears over a wider conflict in the Middle East.

The Middle East region is experiencing heightened tension after Iran vowed revenge on Israel over the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas group. 

On July 31, Haniyeh was killed with a “short-range projectile” fired from outside his guesthouse in Tehran. This is according to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which said the projectile weighing about 7kg (16lbs) caused a “strong blast”, killing the Hamas leader and his bodyguard.

The Guards said the assassination took place hours after Haniyeh attended a swearing-in ceremony for Iran’s new president Massoud Pezeshkian.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

