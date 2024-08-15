Connect with us

Douglas Kanja appears before a joint parliamentary committee considering his nomination as Inspector General of Police/PBU

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja promises technology integration in anti-banditry campaign

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 — President William Ruto’s nominee for Inspetor General of Police has promised to upscale the integration of technology in anti-banditry security operations in the North Rift region.

Douglas Kanja pitched deployment of tracking units with geofencing capabilities available to police to monitor livestock herds and intercept those found outside assigned jurisdictions.

He made the proposal on Thursday when he appeared before a joint parliamentary committee cosidering his suitability for the job.

Laikipia West MP Sarah Korere had pressed the nominee, who started his career as a police officer in the North Rift having been posted in Lokichogio, on the apparent lack of progress in the campaign against bandits.

“Despite the effort by National Police Service the cattle rustling has been persistent. What could be the challenges that’s hampering intervention on the situation?” Korere posed.

Kanja rooted for development of an advancement approach in the North Rift reinforced through a multi-sectoral approach arguing the eradication of the decades-old menace will require joint efforts.

“There’s a lot of investment that has been done and that ensured security deployment is hastened. Cattle rustling has been commercialized interfering with recovery and maybe we can leverage in technology through trackers,” he told MPs.

Mt Elgon MP Fred Kapondi fielded similar concers asking the nominee to explain how different he would tackle the issue.

“You have portrayed eloquence and it can be very deceptive. You have portrayed the insecurity situation in North rift when you were first posted there. The situation has remained the same. Once approved what different thing are you going to undertake” Kapondi asked.

Lawmakers also sought clarification on the deployment of the National Police Reservists (NPR) to reinforce security efforts in the six counties within the region amid concerns of infistration by bandits.

Resource mobilization

“What’s the status of NPR and what would you do differently to ensure that they are equipped and how to ensure that NPR don’t double up as bandits and NPR at the same time?” Korere questioned.

Kanja promised to lobby for additional resources from the National Treasury to boost the recruitment of the NPRs pointing out the current shortage has curtailed progress in ending insecurity.

“We need to have additional NPR in areas where we have shortage and it will be all about dealing with local leaders to push for this,” Kanja stated.

Kanja has served as Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, Commandant of the General Service Unit (GSU) for five years, and Deputy Commandant of the GSU for three years.

He has also held positions as the County Police Commander in charge of Kilifi County, Deputy Commandant of the Kenya Airports Police Unit, Chief Armourer at the Police Headquarters, and Deputy Chief Armourer at the Kenya Police Service Headquarters, among other high-level roles within the NPS.

Kanja began his career as a recruit Police Constable in 1985 and has since risen through various ranks, including Police Constable, Police Corporal, Acting Inspector of Police, Inspector of Police (IP), Chief Inspector of Police and Acting Superintendent of Police.

He then became Superintendent of Police, Senior Superintendent of Police, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police, Commissioner of Police, Assistant Inspector General, and Senior Assistant Inspector General.

In this article:
